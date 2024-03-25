Holika Puja at Bachchans: Aishwarya Rai dons thick sindoor along with big bindi for the celebration-see photos

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan joined the Bachchan family for the Holika Dahan puja in Mumbai. On the eve of Holi, the Bachchan family – Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda — were spotted praying in Amitabh's Mumbai mansion. The family dressed in white as they burned a pyre built up in the house. Navya came to Instagram to share some images.

In the first photograph, she is seen posing near the pyre. She then tweeted a snapshot of Abhishek delivering his prayers on the fire. He and Navya then had a beautiful moment when they applied holi to one other. Aishwarya photobombed the photo. Aishwarya wore a heavy sindoor and a big bindi, which appeared to have been applied with holi powder. Aishwarya looked to stand close to Aaradhya, who wore a crimson dress. Sharing the photos, Navya wrote, “Holika Dahan♥️.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to wish Navya and the Bachchan family a merry Holi. “Wonderful to see a family get together,” a fan commented. “Navya & all family, May the colours of Holi bring peace and happiness to you!✨,” added another.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post to talk about Holi. He took to his blog and wrote, “The happiness and the joy of everlasting colours of fulfillment and gaiety and merriment .. have lost count of the number of Holi celebrations at Prateeksha .. God has been kind .. and the kindness of the Ef and the well wishers , galore ..”

The legendary celebrity was formerly known for throwing some of the largest Holi celebrations. The actor published photos from some of his most memorable parties on his blog, reminding everyone of the good times.