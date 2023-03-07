Holi 2023: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani's adorable pictures with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra are unmissable

Since it is the festival of colors, here is how the most loved real-life couples Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani, and Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal, celebrated their Holi together. Their mushy pictures are just unmissable.

Since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a dreamy royal wedding last month in Jaisalmer, they are leaving no stone unturned to leave the ardent #SidKiara fans in complete awe.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his first Holi celebration with his Mrs aka Kiara Advani.

In the picture, which the Mission Majnu star shared, he is taking a mushy and romantic selfie with his actress-wife Kiara Advani. The two can be seen sporting white attires with black goggles for the Holi celebration. They are also covered with gulal as they pose for the picture. In the caption of his post, Sidharth addressed Kiara as his ‘Mrs’ and wrote, "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli."

Similarly, as social media is flooded with Bollywood stars sharing a glimpse of their Holi celebrations, Katrina Kaif is no different. On Tuesday afternoon, the Phone Bhoot actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of adorable pictures from her Holi bash with husband, Vicky Kaushal, and his family. In the photos, Katrina is hugging Vicky from behind, as they had colours on their faces. While Katrina sported a yellow kurti and looked prettiest as ever, Vicky looked dapper in a white kurta with black goggles. In the caption of her pictures, Katrina wrote, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii."

Soon after pictures got shared, fans and friends took to the comment section to send Holi wishes to the couple and shower love on them. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, when they went on vacation to an undisclosed location.

