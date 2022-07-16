Hit: The First Case Day 1 Collection: Rajkummar's film opens less than 'Badhaai Do', hints at 9th flop?

Contrary to the expectations, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Hit: The First Case’, has not been able to mint even 10 per cent of its budget cost on its opening day. Check out how the film performed on the day of its release.

Actor Rajkummar Rao's latest release, 'Hit: The First Case', seems to be a lesson for its maker T-Series and Dil Raju Productions. In recent times, Hindi remakes of South Indian films have been a constant flop. After Shahid Kapoor's film 'Jersey' and Shilpa Shetty's film 'Nikamma', Rajkummar Rao's film 'Hit: The First Case' was being discussed in the Hindi film industry since Friday afternoon. If this film does not work, then it will be considered Rajkummar Rao's ninth consecutive flop film.

The film is originally a Hindi remake of a South film. Audiences who watched the film 'Hit: The First Case' in Telugu on Prime Video with English subtitles kept a distance from the Hindi remake of the film which was released on Friday. However, its director Shailesh Kolanu has made a lot of changes in the Hindi remake of the film. In the original film, it was a story of two daughters raised in an orphanage who reach a dangerous level of mutual jealousy which further leads to murder. However, the Hindi remake was turned towards homosexuality.

Opening was less than 'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao's previous film 'Badhaai Do', which was released at the box office, took an opening of Rs 1.65 crore on the first day, but the collection of the film 'Hit: The First Case' has come down even further. According to the figures received till Friday night, the film 'Hit: The First Case' has earned around Rs 1.40 crore in theatres across the country. Despite the names of two big companies such as T-Series and Dil Raju Productions being associated and the money being spent on the promotion of the film before its release, the film failed to take even an opening of Rs 2 crore on the first day.

Rajkummar Rao's reputation at risk? 'Hit: The First Case', was made on a budget of around Rs 30 crore; it was expected to take an opening of at least Rs 3 crore on the first day. Rajkummar Rao's film 'Roohi' which was released last year also took an opening of Rs 3.06 crore. But due to a lack of attention to the stories, the magic of Rajkummar Rao's films seems to be breaking. Rajkummar Rao is generally preferred in light-hearted comedy films but he is constantly putting himself in such films where the audience's expectations from him are very high.

Opening of last five films: The opening of Rajkummar Rao's last five films released in theatres were as follows:



Film Opening (Rs. in Crore)

Badhai Do (2022) 1.65

Roohi (2021) 3.06

Simla Mirchi (2020) 0.01

Made in China (2019) 0.90

Judgmental Hai Kya (2019) 4.50