Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hit: The First Case Day 1 Collection: Rajkummar's film opens less than 'Badhaai Do', hints at 9th flop?

    Contrary to the expectations, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Hit: The First Case’, has not been able to mint even 10 per cent of its budget cost on its opening day. Check out how the film performed on the day of its release.

    Hit The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection Rajkummar film opens less than Badhaai Do hints at 9th flop drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Actor Rajkummar Rao's latest release, 'Hit: The First Case', seems to be a lesson for its maker T-Series and Dil Raju Productions. In recent times, Hindi remakes of South Indian films have been a constant flop. After Shahid Kapoor's film 'Jersey' and Shilpa Shetty's film 'Nikamma', Rajkummar Rao's film 'Hit: The First Case' was being discussed in the Hindi film industry since Friday afternoon. If this film does not work, then it will be considered Rajkummar Rao's ninth consecutive flop film.

    The film is originally a Hindi remake of a South film. Audiences who watched the film 'Hit: The First Case' in Telugu on Prime Video with English subtitles kept a distance from the Hindi remake of the film which was released on Friday. However, its director Shailesh Kolanu has made a lot of changes in the Hindi remake of the film. In the original film, it was a story of two daughters raised in an orphanage who reach a dangerous level of mutual jealousy which further leads to murder. However, the Hindi remake was turned towards homosexuality.

    Opening was less than 'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao's previous film 'Badhaai Do', which was released at the box office, took an opening of Rs 1.65 crore on the first day, but the collection of the film 'Hit: The First Case' has come down even further. According to the figures received till Friday night, the film 'Hit: The First Case' has earned around Rs 1.40 crore in theatres across the country. Despite the names of two big companies such as T-Series and Dil Raju Productions being associated and the money being spent on the promotion of the film before its release, the film failed to take even an opening of Rs 2 crore on the first day.

    Rajkummar Rao's reputation at risk? 'Hit: The First Case', was made on a budget of around Rs 30 crore; it was expected to take an opening of at least Rs 3 crore on the first day. Rajkummar Rao's film 'Roohi' which was released last year also took an opening of Rs 3.06 crore. But due to a lack of attention to the stories, the magic of Rajkummar Rao's films seems to be breaking. Rajkummar Rao is generally preferred in light-hearted comedy films but he is constantly putting himself in such films where the audience's expectations from him are very high.

    Opening of last five films: The opening of Rajkummar Rao's last five films released in theatres were as follows:
     
    Film                                           Opening (Rs. in Crore)
    Badhai Do (2022)                      1.65
    Roohi (2021)                             3.06
    Simla Mirchi (2020)                   0.01
    Made in China (2019)               0.90
    Judgmental Hai Kya (2019)      4.50

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu box office day 1 collection drb

    Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

    Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rise sets a new record becomes the first Indian film to do THIS drb

    Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ sets a new record, becomes the first Indian film to do THIS

    Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi here is what she said drb

    Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi; here’s what she said

    Exclusive I lost my Bollywood debut to star kid: Ieshaan Sehgaal on nepotism and more drb

    I lost my Bollywood debut to star kid: Ieshaan Sehgaal on nepotism and more

    Exclusive It is confirmed Katrina Kaif is pregnant formal announcement on this day drb

    Amid pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal fly out on birthday eve

    Recent Stories

    Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu box office day 1 collection drb

    Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

    Katrina Kaif birthday net worth family education properties assets car collection drb

    Katrina Kaif Birthday: Luxury cars, properties, assets and more; check out her net worth

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 16 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 16, 2022

    Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rise sets a new record becomes the first Indian film to do THIS drb

    Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ sets a new record, becomes the first Indian film to do THIS

    Want your skin and hair to be monsoon ready? Use these tips!

    Want your skin and hair to be monsoon ready? Use these tips!

    Recent Videos

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon