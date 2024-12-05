Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Television actress Hina Khan inspires fans as she battles stage three breast cancer with remarkable courage. Known as "Sher Khan" for her bold persona, she recently shared a hospital photo on social media, reflecting her optimism and resilience

Television actress Hina Khan continues to inspire fans with her resilience and determination as she battles stage three breast cancer. Known as "Sher Khan" for her bold and fearless persona, the actress recently shared a poignant moment on social media, offering a glimpse into her journey through treatment.

Hina’s latest update, posted on December 5, features a photograph of her walking down a hospital corridor. In the image, she is dressed in hospital scrubs, her back turned to the camera. She is seen carrying an IV drip connected to two containers that appear to hold blood, likely captured during a moment between her treatment sessions. Accompanying the photo, Hina shared an inspiring message, expressing her optimism about her journey. She mentioned walking towards better days through the “corridors of healing” and emphasized taking one step at a time, signing off with the word “Dua” (prayer).

Hina was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024. Since then, she has been candidly sharing updates about her health and treatment on social media, offering strength and hope to her followers. The actress has opened up about dealing with mucositis, a painful side effect of chemotherapy. She also disclosed facing severe neuropathic pain, which at times made it difficult for her to stand for extended periods.

Despite these challenges, Hina has not allowed her diagnosis to dim her spirit. Recently, she took a short trip to the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The actress shared sunlit selfies from the tropical destination, reflecting moments of joy amidst her ongoing treatment.

On the professional front, Hina rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the popular television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She further expanded her fan base through her participation in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Two weeks ago, she made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 18 during a special “Weekend Ka Vaar” segment, where she provided contestants with insightful feedback and a reality check.

Hina’s journey continues to inspire millions, demonstrating strength and courage in the face of adversity while maintaining her connection with her fans and professional commitments.

