Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

Are you trying to lose weight? Then some weight loss tips followed by actress and Bigg Boss star Himanshi Khurana will be useful for you.

First Published Dec 5, 2024, 6:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

Celebrity weight loss stories often serve as great inspiration, and the diet tips they share can be highly beneficial. Actress and Bigg Boss star Himanshi Khurana is one such celebrity who recently lost 11 kg. Interestingly, she achieved this without hitting the gym.

Himanshi shared that her weight loss journey involved eating porridge daily and doing Pilates just twice a week. Instead of cutting out her favorite foods, she focused on eating home-cooked meals. She still enjoys her daily porridge and emphasizes that maintaining overall health is more important than simply aiming to be thin.

While many people turn to unhealthy methods to shed excess weight, Himanshi stresses that health should be the primary goal, not weight loss. She encourages everyone to focus on improving their health and well-being rather than obsessing over weight loss.

Himanshi also addressed how stress and anxiety can negatively impact physical health. She pointed out that increasing workplace competition often leads to stress, which can result in conditions like PCOS and endometriosis, ultimately affecting one's overall health. Therefore, she stressed the importance of caring for one's mental health.

Her weight loss was achieved through a simple, sustainable diet. She made it clear that weight loss is a personal journey, and it’s up to each individual to put in the effort. Many people have praised Himanshi for her healthy approach, with one commenter noting how accurate her message is, emphasizing that a healthy life is what truly matters.

