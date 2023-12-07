'Hi Nanna' review: Fans applaud Nani and Mrunal Thakur 's performance; call it 'beautiful cinema'

'Hi Nanna' twitter review: The newly released film 'Hi Nanna,' featuring Nani and Mrunal Thakur under the direction of Shouryuv, has garnered positive reception from viewers. Audiences are praising the overall cinematic journey.

Nani and Mrunal Thakur, two well-known actors, have come together for their latest movie, "Hi Nanna," which hit the big screen on December 7, 2023, creating a lot of excitement. This family drama is designed to touch the audience's emotions. Nani, famous for his roles in "Sita Ramam" and "Jersey," once again impresses with his role as Viraj.

The film, directed by the newcomer Shouryuv, unfolds as a captivating visual and emotional experience, making a lasting impression. The on-screen chemistry between Nani and the talented Mrunal Thakur, is a highlight. Adding sweetness to the story is Kiara Khanna, the young talent playing the character of Mahi. "Hi Nanna" promises a journey through various emotions, filled with surprising twists and turns. According to Twitter audience reviews, they consider the movie to be a beautiful piece of cinema with a compelling storyline and outstanding performances from the cast. Overall, they describe it as an emotional rollercoaster that they thoroughly enjoy. In summary, the audience loves the film. While one user wrote , "It's a Blockbuster written all over it, the chemistry between #Nani & #MrunalThakur is literally mind-blowing, super movie 🔥🔥" Another remarked, "Carry Tissue Bundles #HiNanna." Read the reviews here

The main theme revolves around Viraj, a fashion photographer in Mumbai raising his daughter Mahi. Even though Mahi is curious about her mother, Viraj has kept this part of his life a secret. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Mahi's mother are central to the plot, with Mrunal Thakur's portrayal of Yashna adding depth to the story.

The film features a strong cast, including renowned actors like Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and others, sharing the screen with the dynamic duo of Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Shruti Haasan also makes a special appearance in a notable cameo. The recently released songs, such as "Samayama," "Gaaju Bomma," and "Odiyamma," have already gained attention, enhancing the overall movie experience.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under Vyra Entertainments, "Hi Nanna" is a multilingual film, set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. This strategic decision aims to make the movie accessible to a diverse audience across India. With Sanu John Varghese capturing the visual essence and Praveen Antony skillfully editing the film, "Hi Nanna" stands out as a great choice for those who enjoy heartfelt stories, securing its well-deserved spot on the weekend watchlist.

ALSO READ: 'Yash 19': Yash teams up with Geetu Mohandas and three other heroines; here's what we know