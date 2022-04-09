Here's what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars) has banned actor Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years as a disciplinary measure, after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Hollywood actor Will Smith has been barred from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years due to his aggressive assault on Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars, announced the decision on April 08.



The Academy's Board of Governors convened to review Will's penalty for his behaviour on the award presentation night. Will rushed up to the stage at the 2022 Oscars on March 27 and slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Later that night, Will won the Oscar for Best Actor.

Will Smith has apologised to both the Academy and Chris Rock, claiming that "his actions did not reflect the man he wants to be." He even willingly quit from the Academy. Chris, for his part, reportedly refused to seek charges against Will after the Los Angeles Police Department advised him of the possibility. Since then, the comic has made casual references to the incident in his stand-up performance but has not given a public remark.

Will Smith has accepted his ten-year ban from the Academy Awards in the latest statement. "I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement as per PEOPLE. “The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the Academy said.

The 53-year-old actor will keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in King Richard.