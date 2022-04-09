Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscars) has banned actor Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years  as a disciplinary measure, after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

    Here what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 9, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    Hollywood actor Will Smith has been barred from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years due to his aggressive assault on Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars, announced the decision on April 08.

    The Academy's Board of Governors convened to review Will's penalty for his behaviour on the award presentation night. Will rushed up to the stage at the 2022 Oscars on March 27 and slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Later that night, Will won the Oscar for Best Actor.

    Also Read: Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

    Here what Will Smith has to say after 10 years ban from Oscars; read his statement RBA

    Will Smith has apologised to both the Academy and Chris Rock, claiming that "his actions did not reflect the man he wants to be." He even willingly quit from the Academy. Chris, for his part, reportedly refused to seek charges against Will after the Los Angeles Police Department advised him of the possibility. Since then, the comic has made casual references to the incident in his stand-up performance but has not given a public remark.

    Also Read: 'Shocking, painful and inexcusable': Will Smith quits Oscars Academy

    Will Smith has accepted his ten-year ban from the Academy Awards in the latest statement. "I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement as per PEOPLE. “The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the Academy said.

    Also Read: Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith's Oscars slap; know what happened after the punch

    The 53-year-old actor will keep the Oscar he won this year for his role in King Richard.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis Ukraine war

    'Cannot stand by and watch': Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood-ayh

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    Here what BTS boys Jungkook, V, J-hope are doing in Las Vegas (Video) RBA

    Here's what BTS boys Jungkook, V, J-hope are doing in Las Vegas (Video)

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged? Actress flaunts a massive diamond ring RBA

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged? Actress flaunts a massive diamond ring

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis Ukraine war

    'Cannot stand by and watch': Priyanka Chopra appeals to world leaders on Eastern Europe refugee crisis

    Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

    Hafiz Saeed's son Talha branded as designated terrorist by MHA

    Explained How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Explained: How Russia-Ukraine war is changing global equations

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Bangalore-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live stareaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match Prediction: Bangalore aims to pile more misery over Mumbai

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH chennai-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who among Chennai and Hyderabad can script season's maiden win?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon