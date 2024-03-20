Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Here's what happened when Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch Karan Johar's feet in public-WATCH

    At a recent Prime Video event, filmmaker Karan Johar was surprised when star Samantha Ruth Prabhu went to touch his feet. The encounter resulted in a funny interaction between KJo and actor Varun Dhawan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

    Filmmaker Karan Johar was heard saying 'no-no' after Samantha Ruth Prabhu attempted to touch his feet at the Prime Video event in Mumbai on March 19. However, he was spotted thanking Varun Dhawan, who had only touched his feet moments before.

    The stars, together with Raj and DK, attended the event to reveal the first look at their series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Karan requested Samantha not to touch his feet., Varun said, "I feel everyone should touch Karan's feet."

    Karan replied, "I don't want to be aged here, please. I am finally over my midlife crisis. I don't want you to put me in your place, please."

    Varun then taunted KJo, saying, "I don't think you all realise how old Karan is because he does a great job with his dermatologist." The filmmaker responded, "There are lots of people who have done jobs on their faces, I am not one of them."

    Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu star in the Indian Original 'Citadel' series, which was written by Sita R Menon, Raj, and DK. Raj and DK, under the moniker D2R Films, will also act as executive producers. D2R Films and Amazon Studios are producing the series, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil managing production on the Indian Original as well as all series in the worldwide 'Citadel' universe.

    Simran, Kay Kay Menon, Shivankit Singh, Saquib Saleem, and Sikander Kher will all play significant parts in the series. The release date has yet to be confirmed.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 9:14 AM IST
