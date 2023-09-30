Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Aaradhya Bachchan reacted to kid calling Aishwarya 'Lai'

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her mother and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja where a little fan called out the actress's name in a cute pronunciation. 

     

    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is for sure a global icon. With her timeless beauty and excellent acting skills, she has earned a name for herself in the entertainment sector. She is often seen attending events with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Recently, Aishwarya along with her mother and daughter paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. While photographs and videos of their visit immediately spread on social media, it was a video released by a fan page that went viral. In the video, a kid screams out the actress's name and his adorable pronunciation stuns Aaradhya and her reaction goes viral. As soon as the kid called her name, Aishwarya too turned and passed a smile and waved. 

    The video went viral on the internet with people admiring the way the kid called out her name. One user wrote, "So cute." Another wrote, "Aishwala Laii (sic)." "Cute video, cute audio," wrote another.

    The mother-daughter duo are always seen walking hand-in-hand and netizens love their bond and the fact that how protective Aishwarya is towards her daughter. Aaradhya is frequently seen visiting film sets and promotions with her mother. 

    Yet again today, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport where the two took a flight to attend the Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya will be at the world's fashion capital, Paris, for fashion week, which closes on October 3. The paparazzi photographed Aishwarya and Aaradhya outside the Mumbai airport today. The mother-daughter combo kept their airport outfits elegant and comfortable, with the actress opting for her usual all-black ensemble. 

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
