    Here’s why ‘Raverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life imprisonment

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    ‘Riverdale’ actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison by a Canadian court after he pleaded guilty of murdering his mother, Barbara Waite, in 2020. The 24-year-old actor, who played the character of ‘Jeffery Augustine’ in the popular teen drama ‘Riverdale’, was sentenced at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday.

    He was initially charged with first-degree murder but later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. As per reports, the prosecuted also said that the actor had plotted to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    In court, Ryan Grantham admitted that when his mother was playing the piano at their home in Vancouver, he shot her in the back of the head.

    The actor has also shot a video of his mother’s body on his Go-Pro camera in which he was heard saying: “I shot her in the back of the head. In the moments after, she would have known it was me."

    Furthermore, following the murder, he drank beer and smoked marijuana for hours after which he packed a car with three guns, ammunition and 12 Molotov cocktails that he had made. Along with this, he also got camping supplies and reportedly headed for PM Justin Trudeau's Rideau Cottage residence.

    Ryan Grantham roughly drove for 200 kilometres towards the town of Hope, before he turned around and started driving to a Vancouver police station. Upon reaching there, he told an officer, "I killed my mother."

    Apart from featuring as a child actor in one episode of the CW network show ‘Riverdale’ in the year 2019, he was also seen in the fantasy drama ‘Supernatural’. The actor was also a part of the 2010 film ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’.

    According to law enforcement officials in Vancouver, Ryan Grantham has been in custody for the past two and a half years. He also has reportedly been participating in a mental health program since the time of his arrest.

