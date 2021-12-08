Here's why Rani Mukerji cried on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

A throwback video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show showcases that Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is in tears. Here is the reason behind the same. Read to know further about the same. The Kapil Sharma Show is loved by audiences.

The Kapil Sharma Show doesn't just give the fans the weekend dose of happiness and laughter, but it has also got to the limelight a few stars who are just impeccable. One such person is Krushna Abhishek. He has time and again proved his comic timings in Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan, but on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, but Krushna is par excellent, whether it is his role as Sapna who gives funny massages or his role as Amitabh Bachchan.

Krushna was seen on the show as Big B when the entire cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 had come. Archana Puran Singh had posted a clip where she had written that the show was got to a halt as Krushna's skit was very funny. It got tears on Rani's face, and she could not stop crying.

In the clip, one can see Rani doing her makeup and then compliment Krushna for his mind-blowing performance. The comedian thanked Rani for the compliment. In the background, one can also see that Archana revealing why the show's shooting has been on hold. She wrote a sweet note for Krushna that read, "I have watched him for more than a decade now. And seen him blossom and grow from strength to hilarious strength! May the force always be with you and may you never lose the mischief and innocence that makes your comedy wicked and endearing both."

There were many fans who took to the comment section to praise the show. The Kapil Sharma Show, is being jointly produced by Salman Khan. It is headed by Kapil, Archana, Krushna, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Rochelle Rao. Have you watched this latest episode from The Kapil Sharma Show? Let us know your views about the same.