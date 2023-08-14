Here are five facts about 'All Y'all' vocalist Rapper Magoo, who died at the age of 50

Magoo, of Timbaland and Magoo fame, died at the age of 50. The news spread quickly on Instagram. Fans have been in mourning since his demise. Here are five facts about the rapper.

Magoo, an American rapper, died last night, August 13, 2023, at the age of 50. With his distinct hip-hop sound, the popular rapper of the 1990s made his impact on the music industry. Magoo, also known as Melvin Barcliff, was a musician who collaborated with Timbaland to form the musical duet Timbaland and Magoo. In an Instagram post, R&B singer Digital Black (Benjamin Bush) of Dru Hill and Playa announced his death. Since then, many admirers have come forward to express their sorrow over the musician's untimely death. Here's all you need to know about the rapper, his accomplishments, career, and childhood.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor hailed stepmom Sridevi in front of Janhvi, Karan Johar (THROWBACK)

SBI is not a federal agency's title. Magoo was a member of this group for the first time. Surrounded by Idiots is the title.

This is when he first met Tim Mosley, who would later become his long-term partner. Barcliff once stated in an interview with You Know I Got Soul that he did not love the life of a superstar.

He had always cherished his life before becoming a celebrity.

His most popular work continues to come from the Timbaland and Magoo duo band.

Tim Mosley and Melvin were responsible for some of the greatest singles of all time, including All Y'all.

Also Read: Bhola Shankar star Chiranjeevi to undergo knee surgery; actor goes on break