    Here are 5 simple ways to declutter your home

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

    The Four-Box Method: This method is simple and efficient. Get four boxes or containers and label them as "Keep," "Donate/Sell," "Trash," and "Relocate." As you go through each room or area of your home, place items into one of these boxes based on their relevance and condition. This way, you can systematically sort through your belongings and make decisions about what to keep, what to let go of, and what needs to be relocated to another area of the house.

    The KonMari Method: Made popular by Marie Kondo, the KonMari method focuses on keeping only items that "spark joy" in your life. Take each item in your hands and ask yourself if it brings you happiness or serves a practical purpose. If not, thank it for its service and let it go. This approach encourages a more mindful and emotional connection to your belongings, making it easier to part with things you no longer need.

    The 30-Day Minimalism Challenge: Challenge yourself to declutter one item on the first day, two items on the second day, three on the third, and so on, for 30 days. By the end of the challenge, you will have removed a whopping 465 items from your home. This method helps create momentum and gradually reduces the clutter without feeling overwhelmed.

    Room-by-Room Decluttering: Focus on decluttering one room at a time. This allows you to see progress in specific areas and prevents the clutter from spreading to other parts of the house. Start with the room that bothers you the most or the one that will have the most significant impact once decluttered. Sort items into categories and decide what to keep, donate, or dispose of within that room before moving on to the next one.

    Digital Decluttering: Clutter isn't limited to physical possessions; it can also accumulate in digital spaces. Organize your computer files, delete unnecessary emails, and declutter your social media accounts. Remove apps you don't use on your phone and unsubscribe from email lists that no longer interest you. A digital declutter can make you feel more in control and focused.

    Remember, decluttering is a process that requires time and effort. Be patient with yourself and celebrate the progress you make along the way. Once you've decluttered your home, try to adopt habits that prevent clutter from building up again in the future.

