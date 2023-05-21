Here are 5 Bengali heroes who flopped at the movies but won hearts on small screen

Their journey in Studiopara started with the big screen. They set foot in Tollygunge with the dream of becoming a 'hero' but their films could not make a mar at the box office. As a result, they fell behind in the rat race.

However, none of them gave up on their careers even after experiencing failures. They opted for acting in serials as 'alternative'medium. Five top serial actors of Tolipara have found an alternative route instead of joining the rat race of becoming a hero. However, some of them are still trying to get back on the big screen. Let's look at five such heroes from the industr. Gourab Chatterjee: The Chatterjee family has been associated with the Bengali film world for several years. Gaurav's grandfather is the evergreen hero of the Bengali film industry, the famous Uttamkumar. The grandson followed the path of his grandfather and deided to become a hero as well. In 2006, he made his big screen debut in Tarun Majumdar's film 'Valbasar Mankah Naam'. Controversies surrounding him was rampant before the release of the first film but later subsided. Although Gaurav acted in several films posth is debut, such as 'Krishkanteer Will', 'Rangmilanti', 'Iti'— none of them got him accolades and recognition.

But Gaurav has left behind many in the TRP league of serials. Right now, he is known as 'Wriddhiman Singharai' in the hearts of the middle class Bengali crowd who regulars his serials. He is also the hero of 'Gantchara' serial. He didn't take the risk of working on the big screen after a setback at the beginning of his career and later adapted to the reign of the small screen.

Pratik Sen: His debut film was released in 2008. Later, he acted in several films such as 'Chal Kuntal', 'Amar Bodyguard', 'Passport'. Pratik claims that these films were promoted as 'blockbusters'. However, he was termed the 'flop' hero. In 2016, he made his comeback as a new hero on the small screen in the serial 'Khokababu'. Trina Saha paired up with Sen in this serial. There was also criticism about the hero's 'look' in the 'Khokababu' serial. However, in 2019, the role of 'Shankhdeep Roy Chowdhury' in the 'Mohar' serial turned the wheels of Prateek's career. Now, he is one of the highest paid heroes of the small screen.

Adrit Roy: Adrit made his big screen debut with the film 'Noorjahan;, produced by Raj Chakraborty and directed by Abhimanyu Mukhopadhyay. However, the chemistry of his personal relationship with Chakraborty could not make an impact at the box office and he could not rise to stardom. After that, Adrit acted in several films including 'Prem Amar 2', 'Password'. Although he entered the industry as a 'hero', he was mainly seen in supporting roles. Later, the actor received more success and fame on the small screen by playing the role of 'Siddharth Modak' in the serial 'Mithai'. Alongside acting, he has also focused on music and has started a band of his own.

Joy Mukherjee: Year 2008 marked the release of Dev's 'Premer Kaahini'. This was Joy Mukherjee's debut film. Speculations were doing the rounds that Joy would become the next 'hero' after Dev. Although his first film 'Target' failed at the box office, the audience saw Joy as a hero in many films after that. He could never rise to be a hero in films but received fame in serials. After 'Chokher Tara Tui', the actor teamed up with actress Aindrila Sharma in the serial 'Jionakathi'. Joy got into trouble with Aindrila on the sets of that serial. He was dropped from the serial due to the complaint of the heroine. Since then, he has not been seen on the small screen.

Somraj Maiti: He left a well-paying job abroad with the dream of becoming a hero on the big screen. He came to Calcutta and tried his luck in the film industry. He acted in several telefilms between 2017 and 2020. He also got a chance to act in a film but could not make any impact on the audience.'Ei Cheleta Bhelbheleta' was his debut serial. People started to recognize him only after acting in this serial. Later, he acted in several other serials and became a big name in the industry. But now Somraj is trying to act in the film again. He refuses to give up. His girlfriend Ayushi Talukder is also trying to make her place in the industry.

