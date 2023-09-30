Harry Potter fans pay tribute to Michael Gambon at Hogwarts Castle in a unique way | WATCH

Michael Gambon, who is known for playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, passed away on September 28, 2023. The fans paid him a tribute in a unique way. They raised their wands as they remembered their favourite wizard from the Harry Potter films.

The fans of the incredible novel turned film series, Harry Potter gave a heart-touching tribute to Michael Gambon who passed away at 82 recently. The fans assembled outside Hogwarts Castle at Universal Orlando Resort and raised their wands in a heartfelt tribute to the star.

Michael Gambon passed away on Thursday after suffering from pneumonia. He was with his wife and son in the hospital during his last moments. The news has come as a shock to many Harry Potter fans as Michael Gambon was famous for his character of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

In a touching display, fans gathered outside Hogwarts Castle at Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday after hearing the sad news. They raised their wands marking a tribute to the headmaster of Hogwarts. In the Harry Potter films, wizards and witches would raise their wands as a mark of respect to the departed fellow spell caster. The video of Harry Potter fans raising their wands at the sky has gone viral on social media platforms. It has reached almost 2 lakh views on Instagram.

Michael Gambon began playing the role of headmaster Albus Dumbledore from the third film, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. He took over the role after the passing away of Richard Harris. Michael Gambon became an instant fan famous due to his on-screen performances. The actor continued the role of headmaster Albus Dumbledore till the end of the Harry Potter film series.

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter which first came out as a novel and then turned into a film series marked a cultural shift with its literature and the on-screen popularity. The Harry Potter books and film series are renowned all over the world. Its fan base is also one of the biggest in today’s globalized world.