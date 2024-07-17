Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic leaves India, travels to her home country Serbia amid divorce rumours

    Following divorce reports, Natasa Stankovic's recent Instagram stories have left admirers wondering if she is returning to Serbia, her homeland. Natasa's airport appearance has left netizens wondering if she is bidding adieu to Hardik’s home for good.

    Actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have lately grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. Now, amid divorce whispers, Natasa's recent Instagram post, which includes a photo of a suitcase, is fueling the flames. "It's that time of the year," says the caption on her post. She included emojis for an aeroplane and a house along with the comment, implying a probable return trip to her homeland in Serbia. Natasa recently posted a strange video on her Instagram account, which caused a sensation on social media. '

    Natasa is drinking coffee in this video. ''How quick are we to judge? If we do something that cannot even be expected, then people do not delay at all in misunderstanding us. In such a situation, when some people do not even know what is going on and they also start trolling you, it feels bad... in such a situation, people do not have any sympathy. We start judging directly without thinking about what is right and what is wrong. Let's be less judgmental!'' said Hardik's wife.

    Natasa Stankovic, Bigg Boss 8 contestant and dancer, married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. They married for the second time in February 2023, using both Hindu and Christian traditions. However, divorce allegations first surfaced in May of this year, when followers noticed Natasa had deleted the term 'Pandya' from her Instagram account. 

    Natasa's absence from IPL 2024 matches prompted divorce speculation on social media. Furthermore, Natasa's quiet following Team India's victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 reignited divorce speculation. 

