Haran Coben's 'Shelter': Where and when to watch THIS new adventure series online

Shelter, a series by Haran Coben, will premiere on Amazon Prime today. Learn all the information on the characters, the storyline, the streaming information, and more.

The new series tells the tale of Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael), who must start over in Kasselton, New Jersey after his father passes away unexpectedly. But when another new student at his school vanishes, Mickey becomes determined to learn what happened to her.Mickey becomes involved in Ashley Kent's inexplicable disappearance at his school very soon, which causes him to learn unbelievable secrets about their sleepy suburban neighbourhood.The first three episodes of the new Prime Video series debut on Prime Video on Friday, August 18, 2023.

ALSO READ: ‘Neru’: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's new project after ‘Drishyam 2’, started rolling on Chingam 1

However, you'll need to exercise patience if you want to find out the answers to your burning questions or want to know what Mickey and his companions will learn: Up to the finale, which will be aired on Friday, September 22, episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter will be released each week on Friday.

The teenage Mickey Bolitar and his new friends explore their quest to solve the mystery behind a string of disappearances in their hometown in Harlan Coben's Shelter. The plot of Harlan Coben's Shelter is described as following Mickey Bolitar after his father's unexpected death prompts him to relocate to Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey becomes involved in Ashley Kent's inexplicable disappearance at his school very soon, which causes him to learn unbelievable secrets about their sleepy suburban neighbourhood. The first three episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter will launch on Prime Video on Friday, August 18, 2023. Up until the final episode airs on Friday, September 22, subsequent episodes will air each Friday on a weekly basis.

According to the huge number of views, the new series is sure to be popular with fans of Harlan Coben, and the trailer provides us a sneak peek at the excitement Mickey and his new group of friends can expect.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 A.D: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' magnum opus? Here's what he revealed