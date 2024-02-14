Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Check out these Valentine's Day wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status, and more.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    The day of love is come. Following the seven days of love over Valentine's Week, couples prepare for Valentine's Day on February 14th. Valentine's Day is all about showing your profound love and affection for that particular someone. You may accomplish this by giving them meaningful presents, scheduling romantic dinner dates, organising surprises, taking trips, and other activities. Whatever arrangements you make for your better half on February 14th, the goal is to make them happy and show them how much you care about them. You may now do it by emailing them kind greetings.

    So, if you're lost for words to utilise in your Valentine's Day greeting to your boyfriend, we've compiled a collection of cute, hilarious, brief, and considerate sayings.

    Valentine's Day 2024: Wishes, Messages and SMS

    • "On this Valentine's Day, my heart belongs to you completely. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!"
    • "You make every day feel like Valentine's Day with your love and kindness. Wishing you a day filled with joy and romance!"
    • "To the one who holds the key to my heart, Happy Valentine's Day! I cherish every moment we share."
    • "Sending you all my love on this special day. Happy Valentine's Day to the most amazing partner anyone could ask for!"
    • "Roses are red, violets are blue, on this Valentine's Day, I'm grateful for you. Happy Valentine's Day, my dear!"
    • "You are my sunshine on cloudy days and the reason for my smile. Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life!"
    • "Wishing you a Valentine's Day filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. You mean the world to me!"
    • "In your arms is where I belong, today and always. Happy Valentine's Day, my darling!"
    • "With each passing second, my love for you grows stronger. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine!"
    • "You make my heart skip a beat and my world brighter. Happy Valentine's Day to the one who completes me!"

    Valentine's Day 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp Status

    • It's just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Happy Valentine's Day.
    • I met you. I liked you. I love you. And I am keeping you. My love, my forever, Happy Valentine's Day.
    • You know how I knew you were the one? You're the only person who can make me smile on the worst of days and I can't imagine spending a single day without you. Happy Valentine's Day.
    • Happy Valentine's Day to the father of my children, the love of my life, the shining beacon of hope and joy in our lives, and the man of my dreams.
    • You are my ride-or-die. Here's to being my emergency contact for the rest of our lives, my darling. Happy Valentine's Day.
    • Happy Valentine's Day, wife. Hope your heart is full of love and your mouth is full of chocolate on this day. I promise to love and cherish you till I take my last breath.
    • I'm so thankful to have found someone as weird as me. All I need in this life is you and me, and I know I am in heaven. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

