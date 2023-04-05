Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Glance at Pushpa star's net worth, luxurious cars, and more

    It is national crush and South industry diva Rashmika Mandanna's birthday today. A glance at the Pushpa star's net worth, luxurious cars, and much more.

    Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Glance at Pushpa star's net worth, luxurious cars, and more vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Best known for impressive performances in films like Pushpa: The Rise and Mission Majnu, It is Rashmika Mandanna's birthday today. The pan-Indian star who turns 26, has become one of the biggest names in the South. She is also a rising star in the Bollywood industry.

    The Geeta Govindam actress even made her Bollywood debut with the latest family comedy-drama Goodbye sharing the screen space with the Bollywood living legend Amitabh Bachchan. With versatile performance in Thalapathy Vijay starrer pan-Indian Tamil blockbuster film Varisu, she has proven her mettle as a nuanced performer who can portray diverse roles effortlessly. Let us take a glance at Rashmika Mandanna's net worth in 2023.

    ALSO READ: 3 unhealthy foods that can increase acidity in your stomach

    Rashmika Mandanna's net worth:

    As of 2023, Rashmika Mandanna's net worth is approximately $8 million (65 crores in INR). Her monthly income and salary as an actress are more than 60 lakhs. Her yearly income is 8 crores. Rashmika Mandanna charges around Rs. 4 Crores per movie as her remuneration fee.

    Her source of wealth comes as a professional actor, Performer, endorsement, Modeling, and various other sources. Apart from being one of the renowned and affluent individuals in the film industry, she also tops the chart related to charity and social causes and supports various organizations.

    Rashmika Mandanna properties:

    Rashmika Mandanna also piqued her interest in real estate and invested in some luxurious properties all around the country. She is said to have a massive mansion in Bengaluru worth Rs. 8 crores. The actress is also reportedly the owner of a luxurious apartment in Mumbai.

    Rashmika Mandanna luxurious cars:

    Rashmika is amongst very few leading ladies in Bollywood who have a penchant and fondness for owning luxurious cars. Reportedly, Rashmika owns a Mercedes Benz-C Class worth Rs 50 lakh, an Audi Q3 worth Rs 40 lakh, and, besides these cars, she also owns Toyota Innova and Hyundai Creta.

    Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films include RC 16, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

    ALSO READ: Here's how drinking these three healthy drinks daily can make your body fit

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here is what Vince McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal-ayh

    WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here's what McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 announces first list of nominations; Check them out

    Yentamma song is OUT: Fans feel 'goosebumps' seeing Salman Khan's dance moves alongside Venkatesh vma

    Yentamma song is OUT: Fans feel 'goosebumps' seeing Salman Khan's dance moves alongside Venkatesh

    'PR clean up...': Reddit fans give mixed reactions on Gigi Hadid deleting story defending Varun Dhawan vma

    'PR clean up...': Reddit fans give mixed reactions on Gigi Hadid deleting story defending Varun Dhawan

    \Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for April 5 2023 Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Aquarius Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 5, 2023: Difficult day for Cancer; good day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Donald Trump's arraignment: Timeline of the hush money scandal

    Donald Trump's arraignment: Timeline of the hush money scandal

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan heroics ensure 2 in a row for GT hammers DC by 6 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan's heroics ensure 2 in a row for GT, hammers DC by 6 wickets

    Siraspur horror: Woman DJ, who suffered miscarriage after being shot at over loud music, still critical snt

    New Delhi: Woman DJ, who suffered miscarriage after being shot at over loud music, still critical

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon