Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Glance at Pushpa star's net worth, luxurious cars, and more

It is national crush and South industry diva Rashmika Mandanna's birthday today. A glance at the Pushpa star's net worth, luxurious cars, and much more.

Best known for impressive performances in films like Pushpa: The Rise and Mission Majnu, It is Rashmika Mandanna's birthday today. The pan-Indian star who turns 26, has become one of the biggest names in the South. She is also a rising star in the Bollywood industry.

The Geeta Govindam actress even made her Bollywood debut with the latest family comedy-drama Goodbye sharing the screen space with the Bollywood living legend Amitabh Bachchan. With versatile performance in Thalapathy Vijay starrer pan-Indian Tamil blockbuster film Varisu, she has proven her mettle as a nuanced performer who can portray diverse roles effortlessly. Let us take a glance at Rashmika Mandanna's net worth in 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna's net worth:

As of 2023, Rashmika Mandanna's net worth is approximately $8 million (65 crores in INR). Her monthly income and salary as an actress are more than 60 lakhs. Her yearly income is 8 crores. Rashmika Mandanna charges around Rs. 4 Crores per movie as her remuneration fee.

Her source of wealth comes as a professional actor, Performer, endorsement, Modeling, and various other sources. Apart from being one of the renowned and affluent individuals in the film industry, she also tops the chart related to charity and social causes and supports various organizations.

Rashmika Mandanna properties:

Rashmika Mandanna also piqued her interest in real estate and invested in some luxurious properties all around the country. She is said to have a massive mansion in Bengaluru worth Rs. 8 crores. The actress is also reportedly the owner of a luxurious apartment in Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna luxurious cars:

Rashmika is amongst very few leading ladies in Bollywood who have a penchant and fondness for owning luxurious cars. Reportedly, Rashmika owns a Mercedes Benz-C Class worth Rs 50 lakh, an Audi Q3 worth Rs 40 lakh, and, besides these cars, she also owns Toyota Innova and Hyundai Creta.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films include RC 16, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rise, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

