Grammy Nominations 2022: All you need to know about Tuesday’s nominations

The nomination process for the prestigious Grammy Awards 2022 has massively been changed. Ahead of the nominations which are expected to be announced on Tuesday, 12:00 PM (ET), here is what you need to know about the big nominations.

The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards 2022 will soon be announced, and we can’t wait to hear the names of those who have made it to the list. However, 2022’s Grammy nominations might see notable changes.

One of the most and biggest changes that Grammy nominations 2022 are going to witness, is the change in the nomination process. Last year’s controversy regarding the complete shout out of ‘the Weeknd’ is what has fueled the changes in the process this year. ‘The Weeknd’ did not get a nomination last year, even though his album was one of the most successful music albums of the year, especially his song ‘Blinding Lights’ which went on to become one of the most famous songs of all time.

This led ‘The Recording Academy’ to officially disband the ‘secret’ committees who would choose the nominations. Earlier, a group of artists, creators and experts from the industry would make a list of final nominations. They would pick the nominees based on the top 20 candidates that were determined by the broader voting body of the Grammy.

Now, this process has been stopped. From this year, nominees will be selected based on the number of votes they have garnered from the body of eligible Academy members. This can also mean that renowned artists of the past who were overlooked, will stand a better chance at Grammy statues.

Moving further, it is anticipated that Olivia Rodrigo may bag one of the nominations. Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” is one of the most successful singles of the year. Billie Eilish, who is already known as a ‘Grammy darling’, also stands a positive chance at the nominations.

Other nominations that we are expecting are of Lil Nas X for ‘Call Me By Your Name’, Taylor Swift for ‘Evermore’, Doja Cat and SZA for ‘Kiss Me More’, Silk Sonic for ‘Leave The Door Open’, Ariana Grande for ‘Positions’, and Justin Bieber for ‘Justice’ and ‘Peaches’.

Here is how you can watch the nominations: The Grammy nominations 2022 will be announced on Grammy’s official website on November 23 at 12:00 PM (ET). The award ceremony, 64th Grammy Awards, is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET).

