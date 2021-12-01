  • Facebook
    Gotham Awards 2021: 'Squid Game' wins ‘Breakthrough Series’ award; creates history

    Squid Games has created history by becoming the first Korean show to win an award at the prestigious 2021 Gotham Awards.

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 8:53 AM IST
    Good news for all the fans of Netflix’s Korean drama, Squid Game. The popular Korean show ‘Squid Game’ has created history! The Korean series has won the ‘Breakthrough series’ award at the 2021 Gotham Awards, becoming the first-ever Korean series to win at the prestigious award ceremony. The cast members of the series, Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Jung Jae attended the award ceremony in New York along with the director Hwang Dong-Hyuk and the production company’s CEO Kim Ji Yeon.

    ‘Squid Game’ was nominated in the ‘Breakthrough Series – Over 40 Minutes’ category while Lee Jung Jae bagged a nomination in the ‘Outstanding Performance in a New Series’ category. The Korean dram beat contenders that included British drama 'It's a Sin,' Ethan Hawke's 'The Good Lord Bird,' 'The Underground Railroad,' 'Small Axe,' and HBO's satirical comedy-drama 'The White Lotus.' While the show bagged an award, its actor, Lee Jung Jae could not take the award. It was rather bagged by Ethan Hawke for his role in 'The Good Lord Bird.'

    ALSO READ: Squid Game takes top spot as Netflix's most-watched show; Red Notice, Narcos: Mexico in top 10

    Meanwhile, there is another good news for the ‘Squid Game’ fans as the makers have confirmed the second season of the popular survival series. PD Hwang Dong-Hyuk has confirmed the news amidst several speculations and discussions amongst the fans of the Korean drama.  Hyuk said that the popular character ‘Seong Gi Hun’ which was essayed by Lee Jung Jae in the first season of the drama will return to the screens, adding that the character will be doing something for the world.

    ALSO READ: Squid Game Season 2 confirmed: Here is what may happen next

    Squid Game which was released on Netflix became an instant hit with the viewers, and its sweeping success cannot be denied. A dark drama, Squid Game explores various themes such as capitalism and class disparities. It went on to become the most-watched Netflix series to date.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 8:53 AM IST
