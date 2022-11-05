Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori TROLLED for wearing Hijab; netizens say ‘Fatwa nikalo iske khilaaf’

Gori Nagori, popularly known as ‘Haryana Ki Shakira’ has become the latest victim of trolls. The dancer was seen wearing a hijab in the Bigg Boss 16 house, after which several users demanded a Fatwa against her.

Gori Nagori who is popularly known as ‘Haryana Ki Shakira’ for her dancing skills is currently seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. Gori is someone who was always being loved for her performance and her individual stance in the show. However, she is now massively being trolled on social media.

In the past few days Gori Nagori has become the latest target of the trolls after she was recently seen wearing a Hijab in the show which has left Netizens into a split. While Gori’s intention of wearing a Hijab in the show is best known to her it has definitely created some hatred in a section of people.

Gori Nagori, who hails from a Muslim family, has all the right to wear a Hijab as when she wants according to her own will. Unfortunately, the netizens seem to have a different opinion on it and think otherwise. The users have been attacking the dancer for it, with one of the, taking to Twitter to say, “Chote kpdo me nachte vakt inhe apna mazhab yaad nhi aata aur ab Hijab pehn k ghum rhi h.. Muslim hoke v ese sb krti h.. saram aani chaiye. Fatwa nikalo iske khilaaf(She doesn’t remember her religion while dancing in short clothes and is now were a Hijab. Being a Muslim, she should be ashamed of doing all these. Declare a Fatwa against her”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan shows Gautam Vig's ‘love’ truth; Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably

Another user on the micro blogging site also demanded aFatwa against her. The user called out Gori Nagori for wearing “short clothes and dancing in front of others” on one hand and wearing a hijab on the other. Meanwhile, the picture of Gori Nagori wearing a hijab is from the live feed of Bigg Boss 16. It appears that Gori, who hails from Rajasthan, was preparing to offer Namaz.

ALSO READ: Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’?

Check out some of the tweets here: