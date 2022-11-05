Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori TROLLED for wearing Hijab; netizens say ‘Fatwa nikalo iske khilaaf’

    Gori Nagori, popularly known as ‘Haryana Ki Shakira’ has become the latest victim of trolls. The dancer was seen wearing a hijab in the Bigg Boss 16 house, after which several users demanded a Fatwa against her.

    Gori Nagori TROLLED for wearing Hijab netizens say Fatwa nikalo iske khilaaf drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 7:04 PM IST

    Gori Nagori who is popularly known as ‘Haryana Ki Shakira’ for her dancing skills is currently seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16. Gori is someone who was always being loved for her performance and her individual stance in the show. However, she is now massively being trolled on social media.

    In the past few days Gori Nagori has become the latest target of the trolls after she was recently seen wearing a Hijab in the show which has left Netizens into a split. While Gori’s intention of wearing a Hijab in the show is best known to her it has definitely created some hatred in a section of people. 

    Gori Nagori, who hails from a Muslim family, has all the right to wear a Hijab as when she wants according to her own will. Unfortunately, the netizens seem to have a different opinion on it and think otherwise. The users have been attacking the dancer for it, with one of the, taking to Twitter to say, “Chote kpdo me nachte vakt inhe apna mazhab yaad nhi aata aur ab Hijab pehn k ghum rhi h.. Muslim hoke v ese sb krti h.. saram aani chaiye. Fatwa nikalo iske khilaaf(She doesn’t remember her religion while dancing in short clothes and is now were a Hijab. Being a Muslim, she should be ashamed of doing all these. Declare a Fatwa against her”

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan shows Gautam Vig's ‘love’ truth; Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably

    Another user on the micro blogging site also demanded aFatwa against her. The user called out Gori Nagori for wearing “short clothes and dancing in front of others” on one hand and wearing a hijab on the other. Meanwhile, the picture of Gori Nagori wearing a hijab is from the live feed of Bigg Boss 16. It appears that Gori, who hails from Rajasthan, was preparing to offer Namaz.

    ALSO READ: Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’?

    Check out some of the tweets here: 

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan shows Gautam Vij love truth Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan shows Gautam Vig's ‘love’ truth; Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably

    Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 drb

    Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’?

    Kantara Rishab Shetty has turned down Bollywood offers, wants to focus on kannada films reports drb

    Rishab Shetty has turned down Bollywood offers, wants to focus on Kannada films: Reports

    Urfi Javed searching for love Here is what we know drb

    Urfi Javed’s searching for ‘love’? Here’s what we know

    WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions: Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable and tame Roman Reigns?-ayh

    WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions: Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable and tame Roman Reigns?

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan shows Gautam Vij love truth Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan shows Gautam Vig's ‘love’ truth; Soundarya Sharma cried unconsolably

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England skipper Jos Buttler lauds Ben Stokes after win over Sri Lanka

    Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 drb

    Ridhi Dogra to star in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’?

    Cyrus Mistry death: Dr Anahita Pandole booked for negligent driving - adt

    Cyrus Mistry death: Dr Anahita Pandole booked for negligent driving

    SEXY Pictures: 8 times Kim Kardashian lookalike, Jennifer Pamplona, oozed hotness in a bikini snt

    SEXY Pictures: 8 times Kim Kardashian lookalike, Jennifer Pamplona, oozed hotness in a bikini

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon