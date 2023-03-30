Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans are in for a treat as she juggles many projects at once! The actress reunited with Raj & DK after The Family Man 2 for the Indian leg of Citadel. 

    Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of India's most famous actresses, as evidenced by the fact that she has topped the list practically every month since last year, according to a renowned research survey. The actress is preoccupied with several projects, which she is juggling simultaneously.

    A source close to the actress revealed that "Samantha has been shooting for Citadel in Mumbai and promoting Shaakuntalam. The actress is also maintaining her workout and fitness regime for any upcoming shoots and travelling to Hyderabad to complete the shoot of her film 'Kushi'." 

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Samantha revealed something unexpected about her show Citadel India. After The Family Man 2, the actress rejoined with Raj and DK for the Indian leg of Citadel. Varun Dhawan also appears in the series. While the producers have promised an action-packed experience, Samantha said that she suffered a concussion during one of the shootings, causing her to forget everything for a few hours.

    During the next two to three hours, I forgot everyone's names. 'Hold, let me check my phone, what is his name?' I said to Raj. Samantha revealed to a media house, "I got a concussion on set." I'd never had a concussion before, so I had no idea how it felt, but I went back and shot a few hours later."

    Also Read: RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

    "We are absolutely raising the standard set by Raji from The Family Man, and if we do the same thing, people will not love it." I know it has to be a level higher, and they (Raj and DK) know that as well. We're all a little insane. We don't know when to stop talking to each other; we keep going. "It's a circus," remarked the Shaakuntalam actress.

    Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man are in charge of the show's Indian adaptation. Its creators characterised Citadel as a "multi-layered global franchise with interwoven local language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico."

    Other than Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to the release of her highly awaited mythological film Shaakuntalam, which she co-wrote with Dev Mohan. She also has a romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film is worth watching THIS weekend? Read these tweets RBA

    Dasara Review: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film is worth watching THIS weekend? Read these tweets

    Dasara Leaked Online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites RBA

    Dasara Leaked Online: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film movie available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other sites

    Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez and others RBA

    Bholaa LEAKED online: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's latest film free download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and others

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool' RBA

    Bholaa Review OUT: Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol goes gaga over husband's film, calls it 'paisa vasool'

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh RBA

    Ram Navami special: Adipurush's NEW poster launch featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

    Recent Stories

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east's Whitefield Kannamangala-vpn

    Ruchira Projects announces launch date of Park East in Bengaluru east’s Whitefield Kannamangala

    India reports over 3000 new COVID cases highest in 5 months Delhi govt calls emergency meet gcw

    India reports over 3,000 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Formal discussions with ICC on Pakistan playing matches in Bangladesh yet to happen

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants SWOT Analysis - Captain KL Rahul acid test as LSG aims to do one better-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants SWOT Analysis - Captain Rahul's acid test as LSG aims to do one better

    3 weeks since FIR against Zonta Infratech's Rajkumar Pillai, Bengaluru Police yet start investigation

    3 weeks since FIR against Zonta Infratech's Rajkumar Pilla, Bengaluru Police yet start investigation

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon