Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Shaakuntalam star has multiple projects in her kitty- read details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans are in for a treat as she juggles many projects at once! The actress reunited with Raj & DK after The Family Man 2 for the Indian leg of Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of India's most famous actresses, as evidenced by the fact that she has topped the list practically every month since last year, according to a renowned research survey. The actress is preoccupied with several projects, which she is juggling simultaneously.

A source close to the actress revealed that "Samantha has been shooting for Citadel in Mumbai and promoting Shaakuntalam. The actress is also maintaining her workout and fitness regime for any upcoming shoots and travelling to Hyderabad to complete the shoot of her film 'Kushi'."

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being 'told' to 'reject' 'Oo Antava' during her and Naga Chaitanya divorce

Samantha revealed something unexpected about her show Citadel India. After The Family Man 2, the actress rejoined with Raj and DK for the Indian leg of Citadel. Varun Dhawan also appears in the series. While the producers have promised an action-packed experience, Samantha said that she suffered a concussion during one of the shootings, causing her to forget everything for a few hours.

During the next two to three hours, I forgot everyone's names. 'Hold, let me check my phone, what is his name?' I said to Raj. Samantha revealed to a media house, "I got a concussion on set." I'd never had a concussion before, so I had no idea how it felt, but I went back and shot a few hours later."

Also Read: RRR star NTR Jr stays away from Ram Charan’s birthday bash?

"We are absolutely raising the standard set by Raji from The Family Man, and if we do the same thing, people will not love it." I know it has to be a level higher, and they (Raj and DK) know that as well. We're all a little insane. We don't know when to stop talking to each other; we keep going. "It's a circus," remarked the Shaakuntalam actress.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man are in charge of the show's Indian adaptation. Its creators characterised Citadel as a "multi-layered global franchise with interwoven local language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico."

Other than Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to the release of her highly awaited mythological film Shaakuntalam, which she co-wrote with Dev Mohan. She also has a romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.