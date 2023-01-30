Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans; here's a big announcement by 7 Screen Studio- read now

    After the enormous success of their previous excursion, 'Master,' Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have reunited for this project.

    Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans; here's a big announcement by 7 Screen Studio- read now RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 7:13 PM IST

    7 Screen Studio has just announced our important project's launch formally. We are happy and proud to engage with Thalapathy Vijay sir for the third time following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu.

    The project, initially titled 'Thalapathy 67,' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by S S Lalit Kumar, and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The shoot began on January 2, 2023 and is moving rather quickly.

     
    After the enormous success of their previous excursion, 'Master,' Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have reunited for this project. 'Thalapathy 67' will be Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay sir, following the chartbuster albums Kaththi, Master and Beast.

    Following are the technical crew details of ‘Thalapathy 67’, DOP - Manoj Paramahamsa, Action - Anbariv, Editing - Philomin Raj, Art - N. Sathees Kumar, Choreography - Dinesh, Dialogue writers - Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar & Deeraj Vaidy, Executive Producer - Ramkumar Balasubramanian. 

    Further details regarding the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’, will be announced soon.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 7:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say

    SHOCKING: Kailash Kher gets attacked during Hampi Utsav; know what happened next (VIDEO) RBA

    SHOCKING: Kailash Kher gets attacked during Hampi Utsav; know what happened next (VIDEO)

    Yash Raj Films Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days 17 new records set by the film RBA

    Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan collects Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in 5 days; 17 new records set by the film

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here RBA

    KGF star Yash to play 'Raavan' opposite Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ram' in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Details here

    Sushmita Sen starrer awaited series Aarya 3 teaser out, actress gives glimpse of her powerful avatar vma

    Sushmita Sen starrer awaited series Aarya 3 teaser out, actress gives glimpse of her powerful avatar

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 2? Here's what the superstar has to say

    Pathaan stars candid moments: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham greet media and fans RBA

    Pathaan stars candid moments: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham greet media and fans

    football FA Cup 2022-23, BHA vs LIV: We will not fall apart - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton and Hove Albion-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'We will not fall apart' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download - adt

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download

    Air India 'peegate' case: Delhi court reserves order on Shankar Mishra's bail plea AJR

    Air India 'peegate' case: Delhi court reserves order on Shankar Mishra's bail plea

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon