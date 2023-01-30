Good news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans; here's a big announcement by 7 Screen Studio- read now

After the enormous success of their previous excursion, 'Master,' Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have reunited for this project.

7 Screen Studio has just announced our important project's launch formally. We are happy and proud to engage with Thalapathy Vijay sir for the third time following the blockbuster success of Master and Varisu.

The project, initially titled 'Thalapathy 67,' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, produced by S S Lalit Kumar, and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The shoot began on January 2, 2023 and is moving rather quickly.



After the enormous success of their previous excursion, 'Master,' Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have reunited for this project. 'Thalapathy 67' will be Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay sir, following the chartbuster albums Kaththi, Master and Beast.

Following are the technical crew details of ‘Thalapathy 67’, DOP - Manoj Paramahamsa, Action - Anbariv, Editing - Philomin Raj, Art - N. Sathees Kumar, Choreography - Dinesh, Dialogue writers - Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar & Deeraj Vaidy, Executive Producer - Ramkumar Balasubramanian.

Further details regarding the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’, will be announced soon.