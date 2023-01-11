Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans wins Best Motion Picture

Golden Globe Awards 2023: From Best Picture to Best Television Series, here are the winners.

The following are the winners of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards: The Telugu hit RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, making it a historic day for India. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film as well. While the jury is still out on its destiny in the category, all eyes are on the winner of the 80th Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture, Best Television Series, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness are nominated for Best Picture. Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday are up for Best Television Series. In the meanwhile, Black Bird, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey, Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus are up for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.



Here is a list of the winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards (updating live)

Best Film (Drama): The Fabelmans

Best Film (Musical/comedy): The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Director: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Actress (Drama): Cate Blanchett for Tár

Best Actor (Drama): Austin Butler for Elvis

Best Actress (Musical/comedy): Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor (Musical/comedy): Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina 1985

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Series (Drama): House of the Dragon

Best Series (Musical/comedy): Abbott Elementary

Best Limited/anthology Series or TV Film: White Lotus

Best Actress (Drama): Zendaya for Euphoria

Best Actor (Drama): Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

Best Actress (Musical/comedy): Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Best Actor (Musical/comedy): Jeremy Allen White, the Bear

Best Actress (Limited/anthology Series or TV Film): Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout