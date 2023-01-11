Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans wins Best Motion Picture

    Golden Globe Awards 2023: From Best Picture to Best Television Series, here are the winners.

    Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' bests Taylor Swift and Rihanna RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    The following are the winners of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards: The Telugu hit RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, making it a historic day for India. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film as well. While the jury is still out on its destiny in the category, all eyes are on the winner of the 80th Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture, Best Television Series, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

    Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness are nominated for Best Picture. Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Wednesday are up for Best Television Series. In the meanwhile, Black Bird, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey, Dahmer Story, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus are up for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

    Here is a list of the winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards (updating live)

    Best Film (Drama): The Fabelmans

    Best Film (Musical/comedy): The Banshees of Inisherin

    Best Director: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

    Best Actress (Drama): Cate Blanchett for Tár

    Best Actor (Drama): Austin Butler for Elvis

    Best Actress (Musical/comedy): Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Actor (Musical/comedy): Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

    Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

    Best Non-English Language Film: Argentina 1985

    Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

    Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

    Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu, RRR

    Best Series (Drama): House of the Dragon

    Best Series (Musical/comedy): Abbott Elementary

    Best Limited/anthology Series or TV Film: White Lotus

    Best Actress (Drama): Zendaya for Euphoria

    Best Actor (Drama): Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

    Best Actress (Musical/comedy): Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

    Best Actor (Musical/comedy): Jeremy Allen White, the Bear

    Best Actress (Limited/anthology Series or TV Film): Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
