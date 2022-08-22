GodFather Teaser: Chiranjeevi, Salman, Nayanthara, in the political thriller; film to release on Dussera 2022

The teaser for Chiranjeevi's long-awaited flick GodFather has finally out. Salman Khan plays Chiranjeevi's younger brother in the action-packed movie. Chiranjeevi, who turns 67 on August 22, gets an early birthday present.

The day that all Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan fans have been waiting for has finally arrived! GodFather's teaser has finally been out, and it is far too interesting to ignore. The developers of GodFather announced the release date of the teaser with a unique poster showcasing the South celebrity on August 18.

The teaser arrives a day before Megastar Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday on August 22nd, as promised. He will next be featured in GodFather, the official Telugu version of the Malayalam film Lucifer. The teaser of the movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi language.

The teaser introduces Chiranjeevi’s and other prominent characters, including Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satya Dev. Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's excellent partner-in-crime camaraderie in the 1-minute 33 seconds teaser is too fascinating!

While the Megastar quickly becomes the leader of the masses and is given the title of GodFather, he is exiled from his homeland for two decades. Nayanthara's character despises him, and Satya Dev, the state's chief minister, orders his employees to remove him. The latter even orders his subordinates to move him out of the way.

Chiranjeevi makes a gallant entrance in the trailer, shooting firearms like an expert, followed by Salman Khan's stellar entrance, riding a bike and shooting weapons once more!

As the clip goes, we hear the dialogue in the background, “Do you know who he is? He’s the boss of the bosses. Our one and only Godfather,” which uplifts Chiranjeevi’s character.

Then comes the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan - a huge supporter of the Godfather. “Lag Rahaa Hai Badi Lambi planning Chal Rahi Hai… Apne Is Chote Bhai Ko Bhool Naa Nahee… Kahe Tho Aajaathaa Hoo Mai…” says he, expanding his support to the Godfather (Chiranjeevi). However, the latter asks him to wait for his command.

Rich production values, Nirav Shah's superb camera work, and S Thaman's fantastic BGM are all significant advantages. Director Mohan Raja effectively used all available resources, as seen by the trailer, which has raised all hopes for the film.

The Mohan Raja-directed film is an official Telugu adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which stars superstar Mohanlal. Konidela Surekha is presenting GodFather, a film produced on a large scale by RB Choudary and NV Prasad under the umbrellas of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Salman Khan will share screen time with the Megastar in a prominent role, while Lady Superstar Nayanthara will play the female protagonist. Along with others, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya play important parts in the film.

This suspense drama's cinematographer is Nirav Shah, while the art director is Suresh Selvarajan. S Thaman, a well-known music director, created the tunes for GodFather, while Marthand K. Venkatesh handled the editing.

Godfather is all set to release during Dussera, 2022.