    Gladiator 2: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal starrer trailer OUT; movie set to release on THIS date; Read on

    Gladiator 2 trailer reveals Paul Mescal as Lucius, continuing the saga two decades later. Epic battles, Denzel Washington's cameo, and fan excitement set the stage for a thrilling sequel

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Paramount Pictures unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 on Tuesday, featuring Paul Mescal in the role of Lucius. Set two decades after Russell Crowe's iconic portrayal in the 2000 original, the trailer promises a gripping continuation of the saga.

    The three-minute trailer introduces a grown-up Lucius, nephew of the late Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), now residing in Numidia, northern Africa. Flashbacks highlight Lucius reflecting on the past, particularly the slave's revenge against an emperor.

    Captured and coerced back into the arena by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), Lucius faces epic battles, including encounters with a wealthy arms dealer played by Denzel Washington. The trailer crescendos with a thrilling showdown between Lucius and Marcus.

    Fan reactions have been enthusiastic. One fan praised Denzel Washington's presence, labeling him 'the coolest man to ever walk our earth,' while another expressed excitement tempered with a wish for less revealed in the trailer. Overall, anticipation is high for the film's theatrical release on November 22.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
