    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting

    In her Instagram Stories, Gauahar Khan attacked pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, for their comments about fasting during Ramadan, calling them "dumb."

    Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'DUMB' over their insensitive remarks about Ramadan fasting
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 1, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Pop star Justin Beiber and his wife Hailey Bieber recently commented on fasting during Ramadan. And their comments haven't gone down well with Gauahar Khan, who labelled the pair "stupid" for making them. The famous couple mocked the idea of fasting during Ramadan, claiming that it deprives the body of nourishment.

    Gauahar Khan slammed Justin and Hailey Beiber on her Instagram stories. She posted an interview tape along with her opinions.It read, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly."

    For the unaware, in the interview shared by a page named Hijab Modern on Instagram, Justin and Hailey debate the concept of fasting and how it doesn't make sense for them to fast. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

    I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it...I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly." starts Justin. Hailey then revealed how fasting off food never really "made sense to her," and said, if you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food... it never really made sense to me... or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar." She then concluded by saying, "We're totally like yeah, that's why you are stupid!"

    A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

    Nevertheless, Gauahar Khan is keeping up with the Ramadan practise admirably. The actress and her husband, Zaid Darbar, keep their fans up to speed on their Roza and other activities. Gauahar Khan was last spotted at Shiksha Mandal and Salt City. She also appeared in Neha Kakkar's song video, Baarish Mein Tum, alongside Rohanpreet Singh.

    Recently, Gauahar also replied to the question about whether pregnant women can manage fasting and said, "Yea pregnant ladies , sick person, n travelling humans are exempted from observing Roza ! U can feed the needy Rozedaars instead ! Subhan Allah."

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
