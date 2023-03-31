Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gaslight OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh's murder mystery

    Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh-starrer Gaslight is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Gaslight has already impressed audiences with its thrilling and captivating trailer. 
     

    Gaslight OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh's murder mystery? RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    The murder mystery film Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh, wowed fans with its intriguing and engaging teaser. Cinephiles have been waiting for Pavan Kirpalani's film to reveal its mysteries and truth.

    Sara portrays Meesha, the princess, while Chitrangda plays Rukmini, her stepmother. As Meesha arrives to her magnificent house, she discovers her father, Raja Saheb, missing, and so begins the investigation into his abduction. Meesha gets assistance from Vikrant's Kapil, who manages her father's everyday activities, to solve the estate's mysteries.

    Also Read: Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

    When and where to watch Gaslight?
    Gaslight began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar as soon as the clock passed 12 a.m. on March 31. Thus, you should head straight to the OTT behemoth if you're wondering when and where to watch the thriller starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh.

    In the movie, Vikrant Massey plays Kapil, a subservient manager-assistant.Talking about his role to PTI, Vikrant said ,“This is a classic whodunit so there are certain tropes, there are certain limitations with the genre. I am playing a character like the rest of us, who is seen as the culprit. Kapil has his own grey areas, like all of us, and there is a lot of human element to him as well, like the rest of the cast,” he said.

    Also Read: 'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

    The film, which also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under their separate companies Tips Films Ltd. and 12th Street Entertainment.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH RBA

    Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch this Hoichoi series AHA

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Five reasons to binge-watch Subhashree Ganguly's Hoichoi series

    Your OTT wrap for this week is here: Check, binge and stay glued to your screens! AHA

    Gaslight to Murder Mystery 2- check out web series and movies to binge-watch this week

    Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career vma

    Manisha Koirala makes shocking revelation, claimed that Rajnikanth tried to sabotage her 'acting' career

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH vma

    Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Political persecution Donald Trump after being indicted over hush money first US ex president to be criminally charged gcw

    'Political persecution, will fight it’: Donald Trump after being criminally charged in hush money case

    Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH RBA

    Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings preview: MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on Impact Players-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Anushka-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani and more arrive, holding 'Lady Dior' RBA

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Anushka-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani and more arrive, holding Lady Dior

    3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms vma

    3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon