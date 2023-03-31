Gaslight OTT release: When and where to watch Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh's murder mystery

Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh-starrer Gaslight is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Gaslight has already impressed audiences with its thrilling and captivating trailer.

The murder mystery film Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh, wowed fans with its intriguing and engaging teaser. Cinephiles have been waiting for Pavan Kirpalani's film to reveal its mysteries and truth.

Sara portrays Meesha, the princess, while Chitrangda plays Rukmini, her stepmother. As Meesha arrives to her magnificent house, she discovers her father, Raja Saheb, missing, and so begins the investigation into his abduction. Meesha gets assistance from Vikrant's Kapil, who manages her father's everyday activities, to solve the estate's mysteries.

Also Read: Is it official? Agastya Nanda gives flying kiss to Suhana Khan at a party: WATCH

When and where to watch Gaslight?

Gaslight began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar as soon as the clock passed 12 a.m. on March 31. Thus, you should head straight to the OTT behemoth if you're wondering when and where to watch the thriller starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangda Singh.

In the movie, Vikrant Massey plays Kapil, a subservient manager-assistant.Talking about his role to PTI, Vikrant said ,“This is a classic whodunit so there are certain tropes, there are certain limitations with the genre. I am playing a character like the rest of us, who is seen as the culprit. Kapil has his own grey areas, like all of us, and there is a lot of human element to him as well, like the rest of the cast,” he said.

Also Read: 'Maidaan' teaser: Ajay Devgn's ambitious project will take you to 'golden era of football'

The film, which also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under their separate companies Tips Films Ltd. and 12th Street Entertainment.