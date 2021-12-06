Gandhada Gudi teaser out: Treat for all Puneeth Rajkumar's fans; check out Appu's adventurous journey

The documentary film 'Gandhada Gudi' and is a cinematic experience that captures the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in an adventurous journey.

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi's teaser was released a few hours ago on the occasion of his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar's birth anniversary on December 6. The film Gandhada Gudi was earlier supposed to be released on November 1.

After watching the video, we can easily say the film is the finest work with a superb cinematic experience that captures the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in an adventuresome journey. The film is reportedly said collaboration between Puneeth and wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music of the film.

Talking about the project, Puneeth Rajkumar had tweeted about it back in October, and the late actor had tweeted saying, “A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history.”

Puneeth also shared some fantastic pictures as posters like the coastal belt, deep-diving into the sea. The film Gandhada Gudi is produced by Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions and Mudskipper. The film also happens to be the title of one of the most famous works of Puneeth's father, movie superstar Dr. Rajkumar.

On October 29, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46, due to massive cardiac arrest at Vikram Hospital, Bangalore, leaving the entire fan and film fraternity mourning. The powestar Puneeth was laid to rest with full honours on October 31, at the Kanteerava Studios in front of his family, friends and fans. The star is fondly called Appu by his fans. Puneeth was the youngest son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

