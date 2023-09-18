Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganapath : A hero Is Born: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched

    Starring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, this pan-India mass entertainer promises to transport audiences into a futuristic world.

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    As the nation gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the enthusiasm reaches new heights with Pooja Entertainment's grand revelation – the action-packed poster of Tiger Shroff from the highly anticipated Ganapath : A hero Is Born. Starring the dynamic trio of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, this Pan India mass entertainer promises to transport audiences into a futuristic world. Ganapath : A hero Is Born pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

     

    Also Read: Jawan 2: Atlee reveals plans for Shah Rukh Khan starrer; says he kept an open-ending deliberately

    The anticipation surrounding this futuristic action thriller is palpable, particularly because it marks the reunion of action superstar Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning Actress Kriti Sanon after a hiatus of nine years. Their on-screen chemistry promises to set the screen ablaze once again. As the countdown begins, Ganapath : A hero Is Born is all set to redefine cinematic excellence on 20 October 2023.

    Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath : A hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, on October 20, 2023.

    Also Read: Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra lashes out furiously at paps for taking her video

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi shares photo with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi celebrates festival with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities ATG

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Former Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare trolled for unveiling idol In police uniform ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Former Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare trolled for unveiling idol In police uniform

    'Kumari Srimathi' Release Date: Nithya Menen starrer comedy drama to release on this DATE rkn

    'Kumari Srimathi' Release Date: Nithya Menen starrer comedy drama to release on this DATE

    Recent Stories

    Unveiling 'Dogxim': World's first dog-fox hybrid found in Brazil sparks scientific intrigue - WATCH snt

    Unveiling 'Dogxim': World's first dog-fox hybrid found in Brazil sparks scientific intrigue - WATCH

    Switzerland to Iceland: World's most peaceful countries ATG

    Switzerland to Iceland: World's most peaceful countries

    OnePlus Pad Go design REVEALED to launch in India on October 6 gcw

    OnePlus Pad Go design REVEALED, to launch in India on October 6

    Explained What happens to old Parliament building once proceedings move to new one snt

    Explained: What happens to old Parliament building once proceedings move to new one on Tuesday

    First-of-its-Kind Initiative by Seven Esteemed Ganpati Mandalas in Pune

    First-of-its-Kind Initiative by Seven Esteemed Ganpati Mandalas in Pune

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon