    Gajraj Rao not happy with Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage? Here's what we know

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been creating news ever since it was announced that the pair might be getting married. Veteran actor Gajraj Rao has given a special hint that the stars are planning to get married in December. 
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 6:57 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been creating headlines ever since it was announced that the rumoured couple may get married in December. It looks like both the stars have kept the media on their toes ahead of their wedding rumours next month. It is being speculated that the duo will be exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur resort. Although nothing has been confirmed, it looks like veteran actor Gajraj Rao has given a special hint that the stars are planning to get married in December.  

    Taking to his Instagram story, the Badhaai Ho actor revealed that, "Selfie nahi lene dega toh main nahi aa raha byah mein (If you won’t let me take a selfie then I’m not coming to the wedding)".A few days back, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had posted a hint saying Vicky-Katrina were dating one another. While talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked about the kind of date he would like to take Katrina on to which he said that he can't dance like her. As Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi, so there is some  Punjabi connect for sure. 

    Reports also suggest that Vicky and Katrina may have a court marriage in Mumbai before they head to Jaipur for their traditional wedding. Reportedly, they have also booked the resort for their big day. Although as of now, neither Vicky nor Katrina has spoken about their wedding. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    Reportedly guests are not allowed to do photography, disclose wedding attendance, share photos on social media, revealing location on social media. Guests will not be allowed to stay in contact with the outside world till they leave the venue. Pictures will only be published post-approval from wedding planners. One can't even take reels or clips at the wedding venue. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do
     

