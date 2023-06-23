Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Uorfi Javed to Rahul Vaidya to Siddharth Nigam, celebreties rock at Sanjit Asgaonkar’s birthday bash

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 6:35 PM IST

    Sanjit Asgaonkar, the person behind many success stories for celebrities, threw a lavish birthday party in town last night, attended by some of biggies from the industry .The person who creates all the hype for Uorfi Javed is also the same person behind the success of Bigg Boss 16 MC Stan’s win. The celebrities he works with appreciated his work from beneath and also gave a 10 for his hard work. In his birthday party, many celebs made stunning appearances, and also Uorfi Javed showed her presence at the party in the boldest outfit, due to which she got mobbed by the paparazzi and her fans which was a absolute show stopper moment of the party.

    The party witnessed the attendance of a host of celebrities from the world of television and Social media at Sanjit's bash, which was also important from the point of view of his agency, Splendid PR, as it completed two years. Some of the guests that graced the occasion included Uorfi Javed, Rahul Vaidya, Kanwar Dhillon, Siddharth Nigam, Sanjay Gagnani, Producers Preeti & Neeti Simoes, Aman Maheshwari, Namish Taneja, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Ali Merchant, Vikas Grover, Zaan Khan, Ira Sone, Mohit Parmar, Pakkhi Hegde, and Shefali Sharma with her hubby Varun Sethi, who made a sparking appearances at the party and were all cheered up with the bash of their publicist. Sanjit cuts the cake with Uorfi Javed, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and Aman

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Maheshwari. Sanjit Asgaonkar looked absolutely dapper in a fantastic outfit. The celebrities wished him good luck and  complimented his dedication and passion for his work. 

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
