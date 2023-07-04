Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    Discover a captivating collection of books that delve into unconventional love stories. From time-traveling romances to forbidden desires, these narratives push boundaries and explore the complexities of human relationships. Explore these remarkable reads that will leave you questioning societal norms and celebrating the power of love.

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Unconventional love stories have the power to challenge our perspectives and explore the complexities of human relationships. These stories often break societal norms, push boundaries, and present love in unique and unexpected ways. Know about the seven books mentioned here, which offer readers a glimpse into the beauty, complexity, and power of unconventional love stories. Whether exploring themes of time travel, same-sex relationships, or defying societal expectations, each story invites us to question and celebrate the infinite possibilities of love.

    Here are seven remarkable books that delve into unconventional love stories:

    ALSO READ: From 'Basic Instinct' to 'Fifty Shades of Grey': 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies

    1. "The Time Traveler's Wife" by Audrey Niffenegger

    This novel beautifully weaves together the tale of Clare and Henry, a couple whose love transcends time. Henry suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes him to time travel, creating a non-linear narrative that explores the challenges and triumphs of their extraordinary relationship.

    2. "Call Me By Your Name" by André Aciman

    Set in Italy during the 1980s, this novel follows the intense and passionate romance between Elio and Oliver. Their relationship blossoms over the summer and challenges societal expectations as they navigate the complexities of desire, identity, and self-discovery.

    3. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller

    A retelling of the ancient Greek myth, this book explores the profound love between Achilles and Patroclus. Miller's lyrical prose brings their forbidden relationship to life, portraying the deep emotional connection between the two warriors amidst the backdrop of the Trojan War.

    4. "Eleanor & Park" by Rainbow Rowell

    This young adult novel tells the story of Eleanor and Park, two misfit teenagers who find solace in each other's company. Their love defies societal norms and tackles themes of first love, friendship, and the challenges of growing up in a world that often doesn't understand them.

    5. "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern

    While not solely focused on romantic love, this enchanting novel features a captivating and unconventional love story within the magical setting of a traveling circus. Celia and Marco, two rival magicians, fall in love amidst a high-stakes competition, their connection transcending the boundaries of magic and reality.

    6. "Giovanni's Room" by James Baldwin

    Baldwin's groundbreaking novel explores themes of sexuality, identity, and societal expectations through the story of David, an American expatriate in Paris, and his complicated relationship with Giovanni, an Italian bartender. The book delves into the complexities of love, guilt, and the consequences of denying one's true desires.

    7. "The Danish Girl" by David Ebershoff

    Based on a true story, this novel delves into the life of Lili Elbe, one of the first known recipients of gender confirmation surgery. The story follows Lili's journey of self-discovery and her relationship with her wife, Gerda Wegener, as they navigate the challenges and sacrifices that come with pursuing their true identities.

    ALSO READ: 7 best ways to find suitable ideal partner for marriage

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    From to : 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies ADC EIA

    From 'Basic Instinct' to 'Fifty Shades of Grey': 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories two couple MSW

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories 2 couple

    Mission Impossible 7 advance booking: Tom Cruise's actioner film sells 25,000 tickets at PVR Inox vma

    Mission Impossible 7 advance booking: Tom Cruise's actioner film sells 25,000 tickets at PVR Inox

    Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut; check his account RBA

    Good news for Pawan Kalyan's fans; actor-turned-politician makes Instagram debut; check his account

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: 'Jawan' star back to India, recovering from accident vma

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: 'Jawan' star back to India, recovering from accident

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13 1 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents anr

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident AJR

    Pakistani terror outfits threaten to attack churches, Christians after Sweden Quran incident

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub vkp

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub

    cricket Indian players to play Zim Afro T10 league 2023 osf

    Indian players to play Zim Afro T10 league 2023

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon