Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023

    Talking about renowned star kids, from bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and many more, here is the list of seven-star kids who will make their big bollywood debut in 2023 (Anushri Bokade)

    From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023 arb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 8:26 PM IST

    Some celebrity children have yet to make their Bollywood debut. Their Instagram accounts have garnered thousands of followers, and some even have specialized fan sites, even though they have not yet had their big break. Here is the list.

    ALSO READ: From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who wore expensive jewellery

    1. Suhana Khan:

    Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor SRK, will make her acting debut in noted and eminent bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix feature film titled "Archies." Suhana studied theatre and has been in a short movie. The cast and crew recently wrapped up filming for the project and celebrated.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

    2. Aasmaan Bhardwaj:

    Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the son of noted director and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, has made his directorial debut in the dark-comedy film Kuttey. Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Rashmika Mandanna appeared in never seen before and quirky roles. The film Kuttey got released in January 2023.

    3. Agastya Nanda:

    The Archies, a film by Zoya Akhtar, will include Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. The biopic Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, on Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, will also feature the 22-year-old. For this movie, veteran and renowned actor Dharmendra also got cast. Agastya has taken Varun Dhawan's place.

    4. Junaid Khan:

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is another star gearing upto make his Bollywood debut in 2023. He is already shooting for his movie titled Maharaja. Aamir had earlier admitted that Junaid had auditioned for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy (streaming on Netflix) but got rejected. If reports are to be believed, then it is certain that he will essay the role of a lawyer in the movie.

    5. Ibrahim Ali Khan:

    According to speculations, Ibrahim Ali Khan, the brother of Sara Ali Khan and the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, would make his acting debut in the official Hindi remake of the 2022 Malayalam smash hit Hridayam. He has aided as an assistant director on Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a forthcoming drama directed and written by Karan Johar.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zorins TV (@zorinstv)

    6. Aryan Khan:

    Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, will make his writing debut rather than as a performer. In fact, Khan, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematic Arts, Film, and Television Production from the University of Southern California, has finished writing the script for a web series that he will also direct under the auspices of Red Chillies Entertainment, a company run by his father. In 2023, the series will be premiering on a renowned OTT platform, and its title is Stardom which will be a 6 episode series.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

    7. Khushi Kapoor:

    The Archies will be the acting debut of Janhvi's younger sister and bollywood star Arjun Kapoor's half-sister. The Archies is a live-action musical that will debut on Netflix set in 1960s India. Khushi attended the New York Film Academy to study acting.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in red plunging neckline outfit; see her sizzling pictures

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 8:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shabash Feluda review: Reasons why you should not watch this thriller ADC

    Shabash Feluda review: Reasons why you should not watch this thriller

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres anr

    'The Kerala Story' screening stopped in Tamil Nadu's multiplex theatres

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild rice-eating tusker anr

    'Arikomban- The most powerful force on Earth is justice'; Sajid Yahiya to helm movie on wild tusker

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH vma

    Ravanasura on OTT: Ravi Teja discloses arrival of action-thriller film in hardcore avatar - WATCH

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry anr

    Kerala police to inspect film sets over rampant drug abuse in industry

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan airline flight enters Indian airspace for 10 minutes; Read details anr

    Pakistan airline flight enters Indian airspace for 10 minutes; Read details

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Joe Root plays Cricket today' - Fans ecstatic as Englishman makes RR debut against SRH

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi calls Gandhis a royal family says they are working against India interests gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi calls Gandhis a 'royal family', says they are working against India

    Heavy rains likely to lash in THESE states till May 12 anr

    Heavy rains likely to lash in THESE states till May 12

    IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 50 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill's domination ensures GT thumps LSG by 56 runs; netizens applaud

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon