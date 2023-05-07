From Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor: 7 star kids who can make strong impact with their Bollywood Debut in 2023

Talking about renowned star kids, from bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and many more, here is the list of seven-star kids who will make their big bollywood debut in 2023 (Anushri Bokade)

Some celebrity children have yet to make their Bollywood debut. Their Instagram accounts have garnered thousands of followers, and some even have specialized fan sites, even though they have not yet had their big break. Here is the list.

1. Suhana Khan:

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor SRK, will make her acting debut in noted and eminent bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix feature film titled "Archies." Suhana studied theatre and has been in a short movie. The cast and crew recently wrapped up filming for the project and celebrated.

2. Aasmaan Bhardwaj:

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the son of noted director and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, has made his directorial debut in the dark-comedy film Kuttey. Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Rashmika Mandanna appeared in never seen before and quirky roles. The film Kuttey got released in January 2023.

3. Agastya Nanda:

The Archies, a film by Zoya Akhtar, will include Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. The biopic Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, on Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, will also feature the 22-year-old. For this movie, veteran and renowned actor Dharmendra also got cast. Agastya has taken Varun Dhawan's place.

4. Junaid Khan:

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is another star gearing upto make his Bollywood debut in 2023. He is already shooting for his movie titled Maharaja. Aamir had earlier admitted that Junaid had auditioned for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy (streaming on Netflix) but got rejected. If reports are to be believed, then it is certain that he will essay the role of a lawyer in the movie.

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan:

According to speculations, Ibrahim Ali Khan, the brother of Sara Ali Khan and the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, would make his acting debut in the official Hindi remake of the 2022 Malayalam smash hit Hridayam. He has aided as an assistant director on Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, a forthcoming drama directed and written by Karan Johar.

6. Aryan Khan:

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, will make his writing debut rather than as a performer. In fact, Khan, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematic Arts, Film, and Television Production from the University of Southern California, has finished writing the script for a web series that he will also direct under the auspices of Red Chillies Entertainment, a company run by his father. In 2023, the series will be premiering on a renowned OTT platform, and its title is Stardom which will be a 6 episode series.

7. Khushi Kapoor:

The Archies will be the acting debut of Janhvi's younger sister and bollywood star Arjun Kapoor's half-sister. The Archies is a live-action musical that will debut on Netflix set in 1960s India. Khushi attended the New York Film Academy to study acting.

