    From Lust Stories 2 to Fast X: Last week mega June releases, OTT and theatre, check list

    From Netflix’s popular Indian series Lust Stories’ second season to the new installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, know about the hit releases to happen in the last week of June. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    The month of June has seen some great releases both in theatres and OTT. The films and series have created a lot of buzzes, starting from the controversial ‘Adipurush’ to the favourite superhero film ‘Spider-man: Across the Spider Verse’. The last week of June too will see some great releases, again both on OTT and theatres. From Netflix’s popular Indian series Lust Stories’ second season to the new installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, here is what you must look out for.

    OTT releases:

    Lust Stories 2

    Lust Stories is a Netflix anthology series consisting of four short films directed by prominent Indian filmmakers. They explore the complexities of modern relationships and sexuality through diverse characters and narratives. The series garnered critical acclaim for its bold storytelling and nuanced portrayal of intimate desires, challenges, and societal taboos.

    Now its second season is set for its OTT premiere on June 29. It has Tamannaah, Vijay Verma, and others in the lead roles.

    The Witcher Season 3

    Netflix series, The Witcher is a dark fantasy adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's book series. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating a treacherous world of monsters, magic, and political turmoil. The show gained a massive following for its captivating storytelling, complex characters, and stunning visuals.

    It’s Season 3 is coming to Netflix on June 29.

    Veeran

    This ARK Saravan directed Tamil film had a fairly decent run at the box office. It saw Hiphop Tamizha in the lead role. The movie is about a 15-year-old boy living in Veeranor, who gets struck by lightning and goes into a short coma. After he wakes up, he realizes that he has got superpowers.

    The film is now set for its OTT premiere on Prime Video on June 30.

    Theatre release:

    Fast X

    The latest and eleventh installment from the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X is set for its premiere on June 29. Vin Diesel had announced that Fast X will be the first installment of a three-part conclusion to the franchise. The action film is to features Jason Mamoa as Diesel’s rival, it will be a spectacle to witness these actors up against each other.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
