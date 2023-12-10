From detergent attacks to threats: Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 faces intense scrutiny on social media

Public outrage is mounting against Season 10 of Bigg Boss Kannada, the renowned reality show hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep. Social media platforms are abuzz with condemnation of specific contestants' behavior, with the public vehemently demanding prompt action against the alleged misconduct. The controversies have sparked a flurry of tweets, with many users tagging Bengaluru City Police on platform X to bring attention to the perceived outrageous actions within the show.

One particular incident that triggered public fury occurred during a task, contestants Pratap and Sangeeta, engaged in a task, reportedly suffered eye damage when chemicals, including detergent, were mixed with water and splashed on their faces. The task took a horrific turn, leading to their hospitalization for a duration of two days. Outraged viewers took to social media, demanding accountability for such hazardous behavior during a reality show.

Also read: Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

Another episode involved a direct threat from a contestant named Vinay Gowda towards other participant Karthik, leading to public calls for legal action.

Tweets circulated, urging the police to file a Sumoto case under Section 506 to address the alleged threats made within the confines of the Bigg Boss house.

The situation escalated when contestants reportedly engaged in violent acts, such as pouring water mixed with detergent on the faces of fellow participants. Outraged by these actions, the public raised concerns about the show losing its original intent and becoming a platform for extreme behavior, including threats to life.

Amidst the uproar, there were appeals for host Sudeep to disassociate himself from the show, with tweets expressing disappointment in the extreme attitudes exhibited by contestants. Public dissatisfaction on platform X highlighting the stark contrast between the current season and its predecessors.

Expressing concern for families watching the show, tweets cautioned against exposing small children to the extreme content. Many users reminisced about the previous seasons, describing the current one as mood-dampening and calling it a departure from the show's original spirit.

Several specific tweets targeted contestant Vinay, accusing him of making direct threats and urging the police to intervene. The tweets included requests for the Bengaluru City Police to send notices, investigate the threats, and take necessary legal actions against those responsible.

As the online outcry continued to gain momentum, some users questioned the channel, Colors Kannada, about the show's content and whether they had sent individuals inside the Bigg Boss house to instigate conflicts. The public appealed to the Bengaluru City Police to intervene and address what they referred to as "rowdyism" within the show.