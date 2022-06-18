Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friday Box Office Report: Nikamma's opening day collection fails to earn even a crore

    While Nikamma failed to charm the audience at the threatres, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s day 29 collection has surpassed all South films contesting at the box office.

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    The Hindi film industry has had films that couldn’t work in front of films from the South industry. However, when Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 changed, the dry run of Bollywood at the box office was finally ended. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success has been such that even after a month of its release, the film has continued to make and break records and at the same time, has been minting money. And adding another feather in the cap was added as the film has succeeded in beating all South films at the box office even on its 29th day. On the other hand, Nikamma, which released on Friday, failed to attract the audience. Take a look at how films have performed at the box office on Friday.

    Nikamma: Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Nikamma', which released on Friday, failed to captivate the audience. Directed by Sabir Khan, the film has not crossed the Rs 1 crore mark on the first day. According to the reports, the film 'Nikamma', made in the budget of Rs 15 crore, has done a business of only Rs 70 lakh on the first day of release across the country.

    Vikram: Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narayan, Chemban Vinod and Kalidas Jayaram, released a few weeks back and has been ruling the box office since then. The multi-starrer action-drama film has managed to attract all kinds of audiences. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has grossed around Rs 350 crore worldwide, while the film's collection has reached Rs 140 crore in Tamil Nadu.

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan has crossed the Rs 175 crore mark in its fourth week. The film, which released on May 20, has earned Rs 1.1 crore on its 29th day. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 177.24 crore. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its worldwide collections last week.

    777 Charlie: Rakshit Shetty's film 777 Charlie has done a business of just Rs 33 lakh in Hindi on Friday. Its total earning in Hindi has been Rs 2.34 crore. At the same time, its total earnings in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi have reached Rs 42.13 crore.

    Major: Adivi Shesh's film 'Major' has emotionally affected the critics and audience not only in Tollywood but across the country. However, the film did not earn much at the box-office as it was expected. The film has reportedly collected over Rs 58.2 crore worldwide. In the Hindi belt, the film has collected over Rs 11 crore.

    Jurassic World Dominion: The film is performing well at the worldwide box office. Released in the theatres on June 10, has so far collected Rs 4000 crore. However, Jurassic World Dominion's pace has slowed down after its successful run in the cinemas in India. According to initial reports, the film has earned only Rs 49.98 crore in the country.

    Janhit Mein Jaari: Nusrratt Bharuccha's film has not able to attract audience to the theatre. Made in the budget of one crore, this film has so far managed to do a total business of Rs 3.33 crore in India. Perhaps the concept of 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which is considered to be the best film of Nusrratt's career, is not being liked by the audience, irrespective of the good storyline.

    Friday box office collection: 
    Nikamma: Rs 70 lakh
    Vikram (Hindi belt): Rs 33 lakh
    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 1.1 crore
    777 Charlie: Rs 33 lakh
    Major: Rs 20 lakh
    Jurassic World Dominion: Rs 81 lakh
    Janhit Mein Jaari: Rs 24 lakh

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
