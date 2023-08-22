First song from ‘Pulimada’ movie OUT: Soulful song ‘Arikil Onnu Vannal’ is making hearts content

‘Arikil Onnu Vannal’ in the movie ‘Pulimada’ is sung by Pradeep Kumar and is a feast for our ears. The music is composed by Ishaan Dev while the lyrics were written by Rafeeq Ahamed. --by Leona Merlin Antony

The unique blend of soulful music and lyrics is a true gain of ‘Pulimada’ movie. Composed by Ishaan Dev, the song has a life-like attribute to it due to Pradeep Kumar’s voice. The orchestra is from Budapest Hungary. Ishaan Dev is an Indian music composer and is known by the name Shaan. He is better acknowledged for his music projects for devotional songs. From the scenes of ‘Arikil Onnu Vannal’, we understand it also is based on a religious context.

‘Pulimada’ teaser was released a few days back. Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles is keeping the audience in anticipation since they are eager for more updates. A. K. Sajan is the director of the movie as well as behind the screenplay. Venu ISC handling the cinematography department has been the topic of discussion since he is associating with a film project after a long time. Lijomol Jose and Chemban Vinod are the other notable leads in the movie.

Under the lyric video of the song on YouTube, Ishaan Dev has commented a beautiful note saying. “This song is the heart of Ummchan who has many dreams. Rafiq Ahmed gave the lyrics to touch all his worries, hopes and love with music. Pradeep Kumar, a dear singer, painted those feelings for me with his voice from the heart. Its life voices are the epitome of life experiences that have come to me in the days. Listen with your heart and let your ears rest for a while. Love you all”.

The movie's release date is not yet released.

