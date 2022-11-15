First glimpse out: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover arrive home with daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. She and Karan Singh Grover arrived at their residence with their newborn baby daughter, Devi; pictures and videos surface online.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became parents to a baby girl on November 12. Days after their baby’s arrival into the world, the couple revealed that they have named their daughter ‘Devi Basu Singh Grover’.

The happiness of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover knows no bounds as they welcomed their firstborn after six years of their marriage. While both mother and child are keeping healthy and fine, they were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Karan Singh Grover brought his actor-wife Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi, home. The happy family of three was papped outside their residence as Bipasha held her baby girl in her arms.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover did not shy from posing with their daughter. Although they did not reveal her face yet, social media users are keen on catching a glimpse of their baby.

The couple first met on the sets of the film ‘Alone’ and hit off instantly. They dated for a while before they tied the knot on April 30, 2016. It is after six years of their marriage that they welcomed their first child into the world.

Since the time Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy a few months back, the actor had been slaying the internet with her stunning maternity photoshoot. Her most recent picture from the shoot was one where she opted for a rustic gold shimmery gown that showed her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, the year 2022 has been all about celebrity babies. Early this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter, Malti Marie. Later, Kajal Aggarwal welcomed her son Neil. Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja become parents to a baby boy ‘Vayu’, while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also became parents of a beautiful baby girl. Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also welcome their second daughter into the world, last week.