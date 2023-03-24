Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar no more: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and Manoj Bajpayee give heart-felt tribute

    Filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the death of Pradeep Sarkar on Twitter. Pradeep Sarkar was 67 years old. It is another huge loss for our film industry.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Pradeep Sarkar, known for directing acclaimed and noted Bollywood films like Parineeta and Mardaani, is no more. He was 67. Noted filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter account to share the news. Hansal shared a throwback picture of Pradeep and wrote "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

    Pradeep Sarkar helmed films like Parineeta, Helicopter Eela, Laga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman, Lafange Parindey, and Mardaani. His unexpected and shocking demise has sent shockwaves through the Hindi film industry. The cause of his death is not yet confirmed.

    Hansal Mehta known for making acclaimed films like Citylight and Scam 1992 series, took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the late filmmaker in his tweet. Feeling emotional, he wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

    Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter account to mourn the demise of the filmmaker. He wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us, is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

    Actor Manoj Bajpayee offered his condolences to Pradeep’s family. "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada," he tweeted.

    Pradeep Sarkar worked on projects like Neel Samandar (2019), Forbidden Love (2020), and Kaisi Paheli Zindagani (2021) in the last few years. He was planning to make a film on subject of the generational gap. Before coming to the world of bollywood films, director Pradeep Sarkar had worked in the advertising world for many years. Pradeep Sarkar has directed many hit webseries like Duranga, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Arranged Marriage, and Forbidden Love. He has given many hit and acclaimed films like Munnabhai: M.B.B.S., Parineeta, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Laagaa Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey Parindey, Mardaani, and Helicopter Eela.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
