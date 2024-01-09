Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Idan Amedi, the 'Fauda' actor undergoing surgery post injury during operation in Gaza Strip?

    Israeli actor and singer Idan Amedi, famous for 'Fauda,' was injured in Gaza conflict as an IDF reservist. Amedi underwent surgery and is now stable

    Fauda actor Idan Amedi hurt in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza strip; undergoes surgery
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

    Renowned Israeli singer and actor Idan Amedi, acclaimed for his portrayal of a soldier in the TV series 'Fauda,' found himself at the forefront of real-life combat when he was seriously injured while serving as a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Khan Younis, Gaza. Amedi, actively engaged in a mission to demolish Hamas-built tunnels, was airlifted to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where he underwent an extensive surgical procedure. Thankfully, his family has provided reassurance that his life is no longer in jeopardy.

    Amedi had recently discussed his mission in an interview conducted just hours before his injury, shedding light on the challenging task of dismantling Hamas infrastructure, including kilometers of tunnels and sophisticated weaponry. His portrayal of a soldier in Fauda had already garnered him fame in Israel, and now his real-life commitment to the IDF has brought him to the forefront of the ongoing conflict.

    Simultaneously, the IDF has intensified efforts to showcase the extent of Hamas's military infrastructure. Journalists were taken on a tour in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, where the IDF revealed weapons factories and tunnels utilized by Hamas for manufacturing rockets. The IDF spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, displayed what he described as 'detonators' for rockets capable of reaching targets up to 100 kilometers away, covering a significant portion of central and southern Israel.

    The conflict, triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, has resulted in a substantial number of casualties, with conflicting figures reported by Israeli and Gaza health authorities. Hostages were also taken, adding to the complexity of the situation. Israel's response has involved relentless bombardment and a ground invasion, resulting in a considerable loss of life, particularly among women and children, according to Gaza health ministry figures.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
