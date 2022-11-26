Fatima Sana Shaikh shares unseen photos from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement; See post

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was one of the attendees at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement party last week, shared a set of pictures from the festivities on her Instagram handle on Friday. For the engagement look, Aamir Khan’s daughter opted for a red off-shoulder gown, and she looked absolutely stunning.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a string of pictures from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement with Nupur Shikhare. She showered the newly engaged pair with love and shared a number of previously unseen images from the engagement celebration.

Fatima uploaded the images to Instagram and wrote: "What a mad afternoon that was!!! So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious… My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar."

Fatima shared a picture of hers with Ira and Nupur.

Aamir Khan's daughter chose a crimson off-shoulder gown for her engagement, and she looked simply lovely. She wore a black chain around her neck to complete her understated outfit. Ira appeared to be ecstatic and was shining.

On the other hand, her soon-to-be husband, Nupur Shikhare, looked charming in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow. For the big day, the couple complimented one another nicely. Fatima danced while kissing Ira on the cheek in one of the pictures. Additionally, Fatima was spotted dancing with Nupur Shikhare.

On November 18, 2022, in Mumbai, Aamir Khan's daughter and her longtime partner were engaged. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and other famous people attended the engagement party. The recently engaged couple's photos went viral on the internet.

Ira Khan also posted a video of their memorable ring exchange, which was the highlight of the event. Ira and Nupur exchanged rings while on their knees in the video. The two then kiss to complete the transaction.

