Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fatima Sana Shaikh shares unseen photos from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare engagement; See post

    Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was one of the attendees at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement party last week, shared a set of pictures from the festivities on her Instagram handle on Friday. For the engagement look, Aamir Khan’s daughter opted for a red off-shoulder gown, and she looked absolutely stunning.

    Fatima Sana Shaikh shares unseen photos from Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare engagement See heartfelt post gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a string of pictures from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's engagement with Nupur Shikhare. She showered the newly engaged pair with love and shared a number of previously unseen images from the engagement celebration.

    Fatima uploaded the images to Instagram and wrote: "What a mad afternoon that was!!!  So happy to see guys celebrate Your love and the was so infectious…  My heart was swelling with love and affection for both of you. I am glad I could be a part of it. Pyaar pyaar pyaar."

    Fatima shared a picture of hers with Ira and Nupur.

    Also Read | Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

    Aamir Khan's daughter chose a crimson off-shoulder gown for her engagement, and she looked simply lovely. She wore a black chain around her neck to complete her understated outfit. Ira appeared to be ecstatic and was shining.

    On the other hand, her soon-to-be husband, Nupur Shikhare, looked charming in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow.  For the big day, the couple complimented one another nicely. Fatima danced while kissing Ira on the cheek in one of the pictures. Additionally, Fatima was spotted dancing with Nupur Shikhare.

    Also Read | Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film to cross the magical 3 figure mark

    On November 18, 2022, in Mumbai, Aamir Khan's daughter and her longtime partner were engaged. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and other famous people attended the engagement party. The recently engaged couple's photos went viral on the internet.

    Ira Khan also posted a video of their memorable ring exchange, which was the highlight of the event. Ira and Nupur exchanged rings while on their knees in the video. The two then kiss to complete the transaction.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

    Also Read | Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Squid Game actor O Yeong su charged with sexual misconduct gcw

    Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Isheeta Chakrvarty and Joel Jacob

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Isheeta Chakrvarty and Joel Jacob

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report RBA

    Kantara in Australia: Rishab Shetty's film extends its international boundaries- report

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know RBA

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchans voice, image without permission AJR

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    Recent Stories

    Satyendra ka darbaar BJP releases new video of AAP Delhi minister meeting Tihar jail officials gcw

    'Satyendar ka darbaar...' New video of AAP minister emerges, seen meeting jail officials, guests

    Winter is here! Try these delicious, healthy desserts to make your day special SUR

    Winter is here! Try these delicious, healthy desserts to make your day special

    PM Modi launches e-court projects; says, 'Our Constitution's spirit is youth-centric' - adt

    PM Modi launches e-court projects; says, 'Our Constitution's spirit is youth-centric'

    Terrorism threatens humanity Jaishankar calls for 26 11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice gcw

    'Terrorism threatens humanity': Jaishankar calls for 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to be brought to justice

    CLAT 2023 NLU to conduct exam on December 18 When how to download admit card gcw

    CLAT 2023: NLU to conduct exam on December 18; When & how to download admit card?

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon