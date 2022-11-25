Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling

TV actress Dipika Kakar gets trolled for getting furious at a man who tried to save her from falling at an event. Netizen says, ‘Unnecessary Attitude, Girne Dena Tha Isko’

Dipika Kakar, well-known for her programme "Sasural Simar Ka," last night (Nov 24) attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards in Mumbai with her spouse Shoaib Ibrahim. She experienced a little oops moment as she was close to tumble while posing for the photographers.

In a widely shared video, Dipika could be seen almost tripping but managing to catch herself. She was about to collapse when a nearby man attempted to save her, but the actress became agitated, angry and requested him not to touch her.

Online users have not favourably received Kakar's rudeness towards the man. In the video, Dipika could be seen strolling before she unexpectedly fell. The man who was nearby at the time attempted to grab her by the hand and stop her from falling. However, Dipika was outraged by this and became irate. As soon as the footage surfaced online, internet users began troll-ing the actress by claiming that the man was actually attempting to assist her.

One Instagram user commented, “jo help karte hain unko hi aakhe dikhate ho waah kya attitude hai madam.” Another netizen wrote, “Poor guy just helped her from tripping over but look at her expressions! Attitude for nothing!.” One comment read, “Unnecessary attitude..... He was genuinely trying to help her. It would hv been good if she had fallen.. let her be on her own.”

“Woh Banda help kr raha tha. Why that reaction?" a person comment read. Another person shared, “He bloody saved her but she throws this attitude. Not worth helping them ever."

At the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards, Dipika Kakar received a prize while dressed in a black suit. The Women of Power and Women of Substance awards were given to her earlier at the recent Filmfare Middle East Awards 2022 in Dubai.

Dipika Kakar has been absent from television in her professional life for a considerable time. She last appeared in Sasural Simar Ka 2, although only in the first few episodes, which introduced new characters. Instead, Dipika is now a well-known YouTuber who frequently posts about her life away from the camera.