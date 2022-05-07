Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farhan Akhtar in MCU web series Ms Marvel; read details

    Fans of Bollywood and the Marvel Cinematic Universe may celebrate as a major casting announcement has been made. Farhan Akhtar joins the Marvel family! 

    First Published May 7, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    Actor, director, screenwriter, singer and producer, Farhan Akhtar, joins the Marvel family with ‘Ms Marvel’, Disney Plus’s upcoming series. The Disney+ series starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, according to Deadline. Kamala Khan is Marvel's first Muslim superhero since the eponymous character is a Muslim American growing up in Jersey City.

    The multi-hyphenate will be a part of the series which introduces Iman Vellani and also includes names like Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic picture in the pool goes viral; take a look

    While specifics about Farhan's position on the programme are currently unknown, it is expected that the actor will make cameo appearances on the show that will be equally as memorable.

    Ms. Marvel, which premieres on June 8, stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a Muslim American adolescent growing up in Jersey City. Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an enlarged imagination, especially when it comes to Captain Marvel. She is an enthusiastic gamer and a voracious fan-fiction author.

    Also Read: Doctor Strange box office: Benedict Cumberbatch's MCU film collected Rs 27.50 crore on day 1

    Shibani captioned the post, “THIS!!! Can’t wait for this one!! Beyond proud of you @faroutakhtar.” She also added the hashtags for Ms Marvel and Disney Plus. The post saw comments from fans and the couple’s industry friends, congratulating Farhan. Shibani’s sister Anusha commented, “Woooow.” Choreographer Mukti Mohan also commented, writing “Wooohoooo,” followed by fire and heart emojis.

    Farhan himself verified the news later in the day, repeating the same tale on social media. He wrote alongside, “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it.”

    Farhan Akhtar is directing Jee Le Zaraa in India, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Not only that, but his production company, Excel Entertainment, which he co-founded with Ritesh Sidhwani, has a multi-year deal with Netflix.

