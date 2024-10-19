Fake News Alert: Salman Khan's video threatening gangster Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral; watch video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is under strict protection after Lawrence Bishnoi's group allegedly threatened him. A fake video of Salman Khan has gone viral in the middle of all this.

Salman Khan has been the subject of much discussion since the murder of Baba Siddique. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is apparently targeting Salman Khan. The superstar apparently fell under the attention of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following the 1998 Blackbuck Poaching case. Previously, the group allegedly threatened Salman Khan and his family. According to the most recent report, Salman Khan has received a fresh threat.

Lawrence Bishnoi's group allegedly sought Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan to terminate their feud. According to a message from Mumbai Traffic Police, if Salman Khan fails to pay the money, his condition will deteriorate much more than Baba Siddique's. Amidst all of this, Salman Khan's video has gone viral.

On social media, a video of Salman Khan purportedly threatening Lawrence Bishnoi's group went viral. However, we must inform you that the video is not genuine. In a popular video on entertainment news, Salman Khan is heard stating, "You are very powerful and brave, so will you let your family die?" Will you carry their coffins? he asks.

In Hindi he says, "Bade taakatwar ho aap, bade bahadur ho aap, itne bahadur, itne taakatwar ho aap ki apne pariwar walon ko kandha doge? Apne pariwar walon ki arthi uthaaoge? Itna jigar hai aap mein? Kyun aap Yamraj aur Malik-ul-Maut banna chahte ho? Kyun apne pariwar ke logon pe Inna Lillahi aur Ram Naam Satya Hai padhna chahte ho?"

It is a fake video taken from another Salman Khan video. The original video is from 2020 when Salman Khan encouraged everyone to take all necessary precautions amid the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the video, Salman Khan warns people about the coronavirus and urges them to stay home and follow all the guidelines.

He also discusses individuals who break the rules and the government's tough stance against them. The viral clip is only a short portion of this film and has no link or threat to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan has remained silent about Baba Siddique's murder and the death threats he has received. Security has been heightened around Salman Khan and his family.

