Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fake News Alert: Salman Khan's video threatening gangster Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral; watch video

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan is under strict protection after Lawrence Bishnoi's group allegedly threatened him. A fake video of Salman Khan has gone viral in the middle of all this.

    Fake News Alert Salman Khan's video threatening gangster Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 11:20 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Salman Khan has been the subject of much discussion since the murder of Baba Siddique. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is apparently targeting Salman Khan. The superstar apparently fell under the attention of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following the 1998 Blackbuck Poaching case. Previously, the group allegedly threatened Salman Khan and his family. According to the most recent report, Salman Khan has received a fresh threat. 

    Lawrence Bishnoi's group allegedly sought Rs 5 crore from Salman Khan to terminate their feud. According to a message from Mumbai Traffic Police, if Salman Khan fails to pay the money, his condition will deteriorate much more than Baba Siddique's. Amidst all of this, Salman Khan's video has gone viral.

    Also Read: THESE stars will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year

    On social media, a video of Salman Khan purportedly threatening Lawrence Bishnoi's group went viral. However, we must inform you that the video is not genuine. In a popular video on entertainment news, Salman Khan is heard stating, "You are very powerful and brave, so will you let your family die?" Will you carry their coffins? he asks.  

    In Hindi he says, "Bade taakatwar ho aap, bade bahadur ho aap, itne bahadur, itne taakatwar ho aap ki apne pariwar walon ko kandha doge? Apne pariwar walon ki arthi uthaaoge? Itna jigar hai aap mein? Kyun aap Yamraj aur Malik-ul-Maut banna chahte ho? Kyun apne pariwar ke logon pe Inna Lillahi aur Ram Naam Satya Hai padhna chahte ho?" 

    It is a fake video taken from another Salman Khan video. The original video is from 2020 when Salman Khan encouraged everyone to take all necessary precautions amid the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the video, Salman Khan warns people about the coronavirus and urges them to stay home and follow all the guidelines. 

    He also discusses individuals who break the rules and the government's tough stance against them. The viral clip is only a short portion of this film and has no link or threat to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

    Also Read: Esha Deol to Natasa Stankovic: Actresses skipping Karwa Chauth

    Salman Khan has remained silent about Baba Siddique's murder and the death threats he has received. Security has been heightened around Salman Khan and his family.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh's burning question: 'What does he do?' NTI

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh’s burning question: 'What does he do?'

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details RBA

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details

    Gaurav Taneja posts sweet selfie with Ritu Rathee, SLAMS trolls about their relationship [Photo] NTI

    Gaurav Taneja posts sweet selfie with Ritu Rathee, SLAMS trolls about their relationship [Photo]

    When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral NTI

    When Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai lit up the stage with their romantic dance, throwback video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it gcw

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon