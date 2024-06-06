Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fake tweet claiming that Rahul Gandhi will be India's next Prime Minister has been making rounds on social media. Here's how netizens reacted
     

    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    India's people are still reeling after the unexpected outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With many people celebrating the election of their preferred political leaders, social media has been flooded with continuous conversations about what to anticipate next. Amidst it all, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet stating that Rahul Gandhi will be the next Prime Minister of India has surfaced on the internet. A screenshot of the tweet has circulated on social media through videos and images, prompting conflicting reactions from netizens. 

    According to NDTV, the tweet reads, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of India.” According to a report by the PTI Fact Check Desk, the popular tweet is fictional and phoney. The 58-year-old actor hasn't mentioned the Congress leader on his official X (previously known as Twitter) account. It is worth noting that the screenshot of the tweet first appeared on the internet on May 25, when an Instagram user uploaded it with the remark, “Now Shahrukh Khan also said, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister.” 

    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know RBA

    The publication reports that the Desk scanned all the social media platforms and found that several other users had posted the same screenshot with a similar claim. From Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to YouTube, the tweet was widely shared by the netizens. The Desk also conducted a customised keyword search on Google, however, they couldn’t find any report regarding any social media post made by SRK. Apart from that they also went through his X handle, but didn’t find the post.

    FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan claim Rahul Gandhi will be next PM? Here's what we know RBA

    This is not the first time fake social media posts by celebrities have gone viral to garner the public's attention. 

    On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with a bang in 2023 and starred in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, which turned out to be blockbuster hits at the box office. The actor is yet to announce his next project. If reports are to be believed, he will collaborate with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for an upcoming film ‘The King.’ He will also star in YRF’s spy universe with Tiger VS Pathaan and Pathaan 2. Netizens are waiting for him to officially announce his next projects. 
     

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
