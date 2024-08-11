FACT CHECK! Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's FAKE video announcing divorce becomes hot topic once again

The popular video shows evident lip-syncing difficulties, which caused netizens to question its validity. However, shortly after the video emerged, social media users pointed out that the video and voice were fake and slammed those sharing it online.

Amidst reports of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation, a deepfake video has appeared on social media showing the former announcing his divorce. This footage emerged just as the couple's relationship status became a major subject. The popular video has obvious lip-syncing difficulties, prompting netizens to question its validity.

In the AI-generated video, Abhishek is heard saying, "...This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced." It was shared on Instagram with the caption, "I do not know the authenticity of the video, whether it is true or fabricated. Until now, rumours abound day after day, and none of them have spoken out."

However, shortly after the footage aired, netizens pointed out that the video and voice were false and blasted those who had shared it online.

Also Read: Why are netizens saying 'Kiara will beat you with slippers' to Sidharth Malhotra?

A user commented, "This is truly sad! How can ppl be so insensitive to use fake voice and dub a video like this? How uncomfortable for Aishwarya and her daughter to have to go through such nonsense online and brainless people offering their sympathy and reasoning."

Another wrote, "This video can never be authentic but the only thing that there are such people who’s eagerly waiting for your divorce with Abhishek….We all wish you to be continued with Abhishek with lots of blessings. You are the one who’s in billions of heart being Aishwariya Rai Bachchan." "What terrible voice over... seriously," read another comment.

Also Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer: Siblings turn enemies this time? Here's what new

In July, both Abhishek and Aishwarya attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai, although they did so separately. Notably, Aishwarya declined to appear with the Bachchan family for the cameras, adding fire to the existing controversy.

Earlier this year, allegations circulated claiming that Aishwarya had left the Bachchan household owing to poor ties with her mother-in-law, renowned actress Jaya Bachchan. This speculation, paired with the couple's different public appearances, has led fans and media outlets to speculate about their relationship status.

Aishwarya and the Bachchan family last appeared together in public during a screening of Agastya Nanda's film The Archies.

Latest Videos