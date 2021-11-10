  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

    Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March 2020. During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Sofiya Khan who debuted with Sooryavanshi spoke about her movie being delayed and more.
     

    EXCLUSIVE Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film SCJ
    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was to be released in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown setting in, the movie got released on November 5, 2021. The cop drama movie is an extension of Rohit's cop universe. Sofiya Khan, who did her Bollywood debut in Rohit's directorial movie, spoke about the delayed film release.

    During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actress said that, "I had a lot of thinking. Will my scene get deleted from the film? In edit, you do not know. Will it help me to grow? I thought maybe they could change the revision of the film". She further said that she knew that her scene with Akshay Kumar would not be deleted. "It had a comic scene. I would be there in the movie. The response I am receiving right now I have no idea. I am speechless", she said.

    Talking about doing her Bollywood debut in a Rohit Shetty film she said that, "Being an outsider, it is a dream come true. I am more than grateful to god. It is my mother's prayers and unki dua hai, I have got an opportunity in a Rohit Shetty film. This includes my first ever dialogue, international trip. I am sharing my screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in the film. A girl who had no idea how it would be for her was able to achieve this".

    Talking about working with Akshay Kumar in the movie Sofiya said that she was very nervous the first time she saw him. She had grown up listening to his songs and watching his films. She further said, "I have told Akshay sir that this is my first ever dialogue and film aur mei fumble hungi toh sorry. Sir said you look confident saying it is your first film. When I  gave my first take, I was into my character, and that take got ok. It all went quickly. I can't express it in words". Also read: Sooryavanshi movie review: Watch it for Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's high-octane performance

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL' RCB

    Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL'

    Video Icon
    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention SCJ

    Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention

    Video Icon
    netflix Squid Game Season 2 confirmed Hwang Dong-hyuk what may happen next seong gi hun south korea

    Squid Game Season 2 confirmed: Here is what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account drb

    Rhea Chakraborty drug case: Actor to get her laptop and phone back from NCB, access to back account

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show? SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Afsana Khan use a knife on herself on sets of show?

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent-ayh

    Sanju Samson dropped from New Zealand T20Is: Angry fans question BCCI for derecognising his talent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls show drb

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, 5 Indian celebs who have been on Bear Grylls’ show

    Video Icon
    Rs 74000 as fine for eating chewing gum in Singapore Here what we know gcw

    Rs 74,000 as fine for eating chewing gum in Singapore? Here's what we know

    Video Icon
    Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case: Karnataka HC directs SIT head to examine probe reports and pass orders-dnm

    Ramesh Jarkiholi sex CD case: Karnataka HC directs SIT head to examine probe reports and pass orders

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL' RCB

    Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL'

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon