[EXCLUSIVE] Sofiya Khan on Sooryavanshi's late release: Thought my scene would be deleted from film

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was to be released in March 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown setting in, the movie got released on November 5, 2021. The cop drama movie is an extension of Rohit's cop universe. Sofiya Khan, who did her Bollywood debut in Rohit's directorial movie, spoke about the delayed film release.

During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actress said that, "I had a lot of thinking. Will my scene get deleted from the film? In edit, you do not know. Will it help me to grow? I thought maybe they could change the revision of the film". She further said that she knew that her scene with Akshay Kumar would not be deleted. "It had a comic scene. I would be there in the movie. The response I am receiving right now I have no idea. I am speechless", she said.

Talking about doing her Bollywood debut in a Rohit Shetty film she said that, "Being an outsider, it is a dream come true. I am more than grateful to god. It is my mother's prayers and unki dua hai, I have got an opportunity in a Rohit Shetty film. This includes my first ever dialogue, international trip. I am sharing my screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kumud Mishra, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in the film. A girl who had no idea how it would be for her was able to achieve this".

Talking about working with Akshay Kumar in the movie Sofiya said that she was very nervous the first time she saw him. She had grown up listening to his songs and watching his films. She further said, "I have told Akshay sir that this is my first ever dialogue and film aur mei fumble hungi toh sorry. Sir said you look confident saying it is your first film. When I gave my first take, I was into my character, and that take got ok. It all went quickly. I can't express it in words". Also read: Sooryavanshi movie review: Watch it for Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's high-octane performance