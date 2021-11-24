  • Facebook
    [EXCLUSIVE] Shahid Kapoor opens up on overcoming failures and his film Jersey

    Shahid Kapoor is all geared up for his next movie Jersey. During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actor spoke about how he overcame failures in his life. Read below to know further.

    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 9:08 AM IST
    Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his highly-anticipated sports drama, Jersey. The film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2019 hit movie with the same name. Shahid plays the role of Arjun, who is a talented but a failed cricketer. He takes the risk of re-entering the game for the sake of his son. The trailer of Jersey shows that Shahid, who was once a famous cricketer, does not do anything in his current life. He is seen asking for money from his wife. Once when he takes his kid to the cricket ground, the child asks for a jersey as a gift for his next birthday. Shahid who is struggling to make ends meet due to his failure, wants to fulfil the dream of his child.

    During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, the actor spoke about how he overcame failures in his life personally and how he could relate to his on-screen character Arjun from the film.

    "I had quite a few flops in the first 15 years of my career. You have to develop hard skin. It is interesting to hear that Arjun is a motivated character. That's a very subliminal layer in character. It is not really at the forefront. At the forefront, the character is very laid back. For most people who see the film, that was our conversation also. It would seem that he doesn't seem to be very motivated for sure, in a large part of the film. There is internal angst, belief and a need to prove that is there in him throughout. To me, that is the most important layer of that character. I do not want to see a story about a guy who does not want to do anything. I want to see a story about a guy who wants to do something but for some reason is not doing anything. That story interests me, and that is how I saw the character", he said.

     

